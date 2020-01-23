The dog picked up by the Lyft driver returned to St. Pete Man three months later

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Rottweiler by a

Lyft driver in St. Petersburg returned to his owner in November.

The one year old “Mahi” is now in the arms of owner Jason again

Right.

Gell was in Las Vegas on Tuesday and received a call from his mother that the dog was found in a motorhome in Seffner.

He undertook a red-eye flight to reunite with his beloved dog.

A Lyft driver was spotted on a ring surveillance camera that Mahi picked up around 1 a.m. on November 2.

The driver was reported to have told the police that he thought the dog was lost when he discovered it in the St. Pete neighborhood. A worker at Gell left a gate open for Mahi to flee.

About six blocks away, the driver noticed the dog was dirty and tried to get the puppy to the rear hatch, but he managed to escape.

A media release published on Gell’s Facebook page says Mahi has

a bit grown up and a little bit skittish, but is slowly adapting

At home.

“It’s hard to lose him as a puppy and give him back as …”

Teenagers, ”Gell wrote on Facebook.

Gell is holding a “Welcome Home” party for Mahi at Ferg

Sports bar and dog park Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

He said he would like to give someone who is involved

Mahi home the opportunity to say hello.

“There will be a barrel or two beers

plenty of starters and a donation bucket for everyone who wants to

donate to Rottweiler Rescue of FL, ”says the press release.

Lyft told 8 On Your Side in November that she had worked with the police and contacted Gell to offer support.

The driver is not indicted.

LAST STORIES: