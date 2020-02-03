The dog warns the owner of a fire before he dies in flames

House fire on Zim Circle

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE – The Lafayette fire department reported that two residents were displaced and one pet killed in a house fire overnight.

According to KATC, a fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday in an apartment building in the 300 block of Zim Circle.

When the firefighters arrived, they found the inmates in front of the maisonette and it took about 15 minutes to control the flames.

According to the first-aiders, two apartments have survived significant fire and smoke damage.

One of the victims was an older man who was with his dog in the apartment where the fire started.

He said his dog had alerted him to the flames and he had woken up to find his bed on fire.

When he tried to extinguish the flames, he suffered minor burns and was finally taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His dog did not survive the fire.

Officials say the fire started when the older man reportedly fell asleep in bed smoking a cigarette.