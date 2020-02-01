The DOJ confirms 24 emails that reveal Trump’s considerations about Ukraine aid

February 1 (UPI) – In a court hearing on Friday at midnight, the Department of Justice revealed the existence of 24 emails that show that Trump was thinking about withholding military aid from Ukraine.

The filing took place hours after the Senate voted against submitting subpoenas in impeachment proceedings against the President. This is the Trump administration’s first official confirmation that such emails exist and that Trump was directly involved in asking for and deciding on the help June.

In the file filed on Friday, the administration asked the court to reject the Center for Public Integrity’s request for unreduced copies.

In December, CPI received heavily edited versions of the news, but the administration has prevented its full publication from the public or from Congress.

Heather Walsh, a layer of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote to the court that the emails sent between June and September 2019 should remain confidential as they are protected under the “presidential privilege”.

“Specifically, the documents in this category are emails, communications from the President, Vice President, or the President’s immediate advisor about the President’s decision on the scope, duration, and purpose of the suspension of military assistance to Ukraine reflect.” Walsh wrote.

President Trump’s decision to withhold $ 391 million in military aid from Ukraine is at the heart of the impeachment proceedings against him.

Impeachment claims that the decision was an attempt to exert pressure when he pressured the country to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. However, the president’s lawyers have argued that Democrats have not provided sufficient evidence to motivate his decision.

The administration has also refused to release certain documents or testify, and those who testified confirmed Trump that the aid should be withheld, but also said they were never given a reason.

“The facts will come to light in all their horror,” said California Democrat Adam Schiff, who led Parliament’s indictment of the president and left in a closing statement Friday. “The documents the president hides will come out. The witnesses hidden by the president will tell their stories.”

The Senate will begin completing the indictment on Monday. On Wednesday, the day President Trump is scheduled to deliver the annual Union State of the Union address, the Senate will vote on whether to be convicted.