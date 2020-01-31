The dollar resumes 109 yen in Tokyo trade

The dollar was trading higher than ¥ 109 in Tokyo late Friday as concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, caused by pneumonia and disrupting the global economy, eased.

At 5:00 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥ 109.03.04, against ¥ 108.85-86 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was trading at $ 1,1027-1028 versus $ 1,1011 and $ 120.24 versus $ 119.86.

Concerns about the new corona virus have eased after the World Health Organization did not recommend travel or trade restrictions at an emergency meeting on Thursday.

The dollar surged above ¥ 109 in the early morning of trade, supported by buying dollars for settlement purchases, apparently from Japanese importers, traders said.

The greenback temporarily rose above ¥ 109.10 late in the morning, supported by a steep rise in the Nikkei average at 225 emissions.

The dollar was tight in the afternoon as there was a lack of new trade incentives.

“There is still a lot of caution about the disease,” said an asset management company official. The United States extended its travel warning for China from Hubei province to the whole country.

,