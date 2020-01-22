The dollar resumes 110 yen in Tokyo trade

The dollar recovered 110 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday as investors calmed down after overreacting to news of a deadly virus outbreak.

At 5:00 p.m. the dollar stood at 110.00-00 yen, a slight increase of 109.97-97 yen on Tuesday. The euro was trading at $ 1,1085-1086 after $ 1,1092-1092 and $ 121.95-95 after $ 121.99-99.

After hovering below 109.90 yen, the dollar rose to 110 yen around noon due to buybacks caused by the recovery of the Nikkei average. The greenback then lost momentum due to the lack of buying incentives.

Excessive concerns about the new Chinese corona virus have eased, thanks in part to a media report pointing out that the virus is not extremely deadly, a currency trader said.

Still, players didn’t think it was advisable to actively buy the dollar against the yen until an end to the outbreak is in sight, an official from a currency trading company said.

