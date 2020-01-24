The Dolly Parton Challenge is 2020’s first viral meme

In truly wild news, 2020 has its first viral meme and it was started by Dolly Fucking Parton.

I would bet that absolutely no one predicted that. Not a single soul.

The 74-year-old country music queen used social media at the start of the year with a brand new meme called “Dolly Parton Challenge”.

“Get a woman who can do it all,” she tweeted, accompanied by four pictures labeled Linked In, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

Get a woman who can do everything ???? pic.twitter.com/sG4OHpVgxM

– Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 21, 2020

Is that the meme I was expecting in 2020? Absolutely not, but every well-known celebrity participates.

For starters Jonas Brothers got into the action with a few classic band recordings.

Impressive. So versatile. pic.twitter.com/327F9GzOmu

– Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) January 23, 2020

Mark Ruffalo aka The Incredible Hulk also shared his four online roles and proved that he could still make it as a 52-year-old Mann-Hulk.

Get a man who will play them all ✨ pic.twitter.com/zTG2XqfA2N

– Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 23, 2020

Our queen Martha Stewart memeifed himself, including a sneaky dog ​​cameo from her real canine friends, and real ones Snoop Dogg.

Speaking of culinary geniuses, Gordon Ramsay also shared his own #DollyPartonChallenge without a single idiot sandwich. Can we also appreciate how curiously jacked Gordon Ramsay is?

Then there was Terry crewswho was just um … Terry Crews at the Dolly Parton Challenge. He really works between nine and five.

I have no words.

Hey @dollyparton, I’m working on NINE TO FIVE !!! ???? #PecPoppinAllOver #AGTonMONDAY pic.twitter.com/FfSWChivD8

– Terry Crews (@terrycrews) January 23, 2020

By far the most random answer to the Dolly Parton Challenge had to come from Denver International Airport. If you’re not familiar with the Illuminati / conspiracy theory bullshit, take a look, because Denver International Airport is a hell of a hell.

Get an airport that can do everything ???? D #dollypartonchallenge pic.twitter.com/eV4z9cx7ox

– Denver International Airport (@DENAirport), January 24, 2020

It’s 2020 and Dolly Parton is the queen of the memes. I don’t think anyone is prepared for what will bring us this year.

Get ready.

Image:

