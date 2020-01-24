The doomsday clock is 100 seconds before midnight, which is not a good thing

Happy Friday, the “doomsday clock” is now between 100 seconds and midnight, which is about as good as it sounds.

If you didn’t know it, we have this thing, a “doomsday clock” that is an international indicator of how close we are to all of our existence.

The clock was introduced in 1947 when nuclear weapons were the greatest threat to all of humanity. But somehow we managed to improve the mission in 2020 and are closer to midnight than ever before.

The clock was brought forward 20 seconds on Thursday as a result of the impending threat of climate change and the possibility of nuclear war, both of which … are not good. It’s a very terrible time from 100 seconds to midnight now.

According to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists (the people behind the clock), both nuclear warfare and climate change are fueled by “cyber-enabled disinformation,” which is an unusual way of expressing false news. The hands are closer to midnight than at the height of the Cold War, so maybe we should drop the nuclear weapons and start doing something about the planet.

The hands of the watch have been reset 24 times since 1947. Climate change was first classified as a threat to humanity in 2007.

The clock was last set to two minutes before midnight in 2018, when the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear weapons became clearer.

“Political conflicts related to nuclear programs in Iran and North Korea remain unsolved and are likely to worsen,” the bulletin said. “Cooperation between the United States and Russia in arms control and disarmament is virtually non-existent.”

The bulletin also discussed climate change, citing lack of political leadership (* cough * Scott Morrison * cough *) as a reason for further development.

“This limited political response came during a year in which the effects of man-made climate change were manifested in one of the warmest years to date, widespread forest fires and a faster-than-expected melting of the glacial ice.”

But if all of this leads you to watch Doomsday Preppers, don’t fret, because the bulletin also says that there is no reason why the Doomsday Clock does not deviate from midnight when we cool it down with the “unnecessary” arms race and towards the Paris climate protection goals.

Basically, we are not completely crazy yet. But if we want to move away from midnight (and we do), we need to prioritize our climate change efforts and stop threatening to destroy everyone.

Image:

AAP Images / Bulletin of Nuclear Scientists