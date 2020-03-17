The Dow fell underneath where it was when President Trump 1st tweeted about the stock current market in 2017

Here is what Donald Trump tweeted about the inventory market on its prolonged march greater, plotted versus the market’s abrupt reversal, which has wiped out all gains created considering that 2016

On Feb. 16, 2017 at 6:34 a.m., Donald Trump logged on to Twitter, the web page in which he’d spent so considerably of his time campaigning for the White Home, and as president posted the initially of quite a few tweets to occur that claimed credit history for the rise in stock prices.

Stock current market hits new substantial with longest profitable streak in a long time. Great amount of assurance and optimism – even prior to tax strategy rollout!

Since then Trump has pumped out just about 130 tweets boasting about soaring inventory selling prices, his favourite barometer for what he sees as his administration’s achievement. And that doesn’t even account for the hundreds of speeches, rallies and push conferences where by Trump has patted himself on the back again for sector actions. Like he did at a Milwaukee, Wisc., rally in January:

Out of curiosity, how are your 401Ks doing? Are you at 70, 80, 90 for each cent, 97 for every cent? What’s yours? One hundred for each cent? Not bad. I know who he’s voting for. We have set 141 records on the stock industry, greatest amounts ever in recorded record, 141 records. That implies in a lot less than a few a long time, for 141 days, we set a record. Feel of it. We have established 141 documents. Who the hell can do that? And if our opponents had won the election, as a substitute of heading up — you know, we’re very shut to 30,000 on the Dow, nobody believed that was feasible including the fakers again there — alternatively of staying up, massively, you would have been down 50, 60, 70, down at a degree, you would probably be incredibly frustrated ideal now.

In shorter, no president in background has hitched the fate of his presidency so closely on the inventory current market likely up. Even amid the rout of the past two weeks, when inventory price ranges briefly rebounded, he couldn’t resist a tweet. “BIGGEST Inventory Sector Increase IN Background YESTERDAY!,” he wrote in all caps.

That was Friday. On Monday marketplaces erased that meagre rebound, and closed at their least expensive level in decades. In fact, the Dow Jones Industrial Normal index finished Monday under in which it stood that morning on Feb. 16, 2017, not like dividends. Scroll down—way down—to see a assortment of Trump’s tweets from when the market was rising, plotted roughly in opposition to the level of the DJIA’s as it plummeted 31.2 for each cent considering the fact that Feb. 12.