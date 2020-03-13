The Courtney Act just showed the world how to make handwashing and fun. (Twitter)

Courtney Act: the actor, the queen driver, the real superhero, and now, the person who could just solve the coronavirus problem?

Twenty-four hours after announcing the global epidemic, the Courtney Act issued its important medical declaration.

“The World Health Organization says that to protect you from coronavirus you need to wash your hands for 20 seconds or so that they can play happy music on your birthday twice,” the tweet said.

“He didn’t say it couldn’t be more fun and exciting!”

To show off, the Drag Race winner presented an independent video on the top of the basin, dressed in a purple dress, underwear and dress, and sang “Happy Birthday” as Marilyn Monroe.

The World Health Organization says that in order to protect yourself from Coronavirus you need to wash your hands for 20 minutes or the time it takes to sing happy birthday … you never said it couldn’t be fun and fun! #Corona #washyourhands pic.twitter. com / swyUJnJioi

– Courtney Act (@courtneyact) March 12, 2020

Immediately, fans of the Courtney Act announced that the coronavirus had been cured.

SAY: Courtney Act cures Coronavirus

– jess 🐝 (@ageofdelrio) March 12, 2020

Someone called the ” sexiest hands ” license ever seen, which raises several questions.

This is the sexiest movie I’ve ever seen. 😍

– Trans Tata (@TracyBldwn) March 12, 2020

Many note how the Courtney Act stopped herself from singing ‘happy birthday to Mr. President ‘, which cannot be read in just one way.

Trump’s shadow 😂👏

– Karl Booton (@karlbooton) March 12, 2020

Many were intrigued by the fact that the Australian star was extinguishing the bomb while washing his hands, because good hygiene would not come naturally.

It’s a natural QUEEN!

– MoJoJoJo 🎲 (@jupiterbedamned) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus is threatening the LGBT + community.

Courtney’s protection comes as health officials are encouraged to consider the needs of LGBT + high-risk coronavirus groups.

An open letter prepared by the LGBT National Cancer Network and signed by more than 100 other organizations, states that there are three factors that make LGBT + people more susceptible to the disease.

These are: the prevalence of smoking in the LGBT + community, high prevalence of HIV and cancer, and medical barriers which mean that LGBT + people do not want to go to the hospital.

The letter read that “LGBTQ + is well aware of pollutants and epidemics.”

“We want to encourage those affected by the COVID-19 response to ensure that LGBTQ + groups are adequately supported in the event.”