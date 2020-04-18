‘The Drag Race’ Season 12 Go Fakes a Funny Challenge

The world may be collapsing, but the healthcare industry is thriving – and RuPaul is not ignoring a good business opportunity. During the April 17 episode of Drag Race, he silenced the timer inside the solid goose egg in gold that he hoisted “me down” to keep his “biorhythms” in sync with the stock market “and cast his kingdom in Season 12 in a body-inspired challenge. Channel their inner Gwyneth Paltrow and create “ridiculously extravagant and completely unnecessary” products for the Drag Quinn “Lifestyle” brand.

So, the queens designed brainstorming ideas and then photographed pharmacies to sell their new products in droves. Here are the funny useless concepts they came up with.

Jackie Cox created a wig for your “Wonder Cave”

Called the magic carpet Markins, originally worn by “The Night Wives,” Jackie’s hairy work is inspired by her Persian roots.

Widow Voodoo, Jan and Gigi Goode each sprayed

Because who doesn’t love a good multipurpose moment? The widow’s “throat” is a throat coating spray, which can also be used as a spray and mist. Gigi Goode’s “Goodnight B * tch” is a sleeping aid (hence horses’ reassurance notes), and Jean’s “Sure, Jan” is actually a bottle of magic – in one squirt it makes your life “Gentastic.” ”

Cherry Pie and Crystal Matend were leaning towards their brands

VH1 / screenshot

Cherry played to her drag name by selling a perfectly natural Aura pie that does nothing but cost $ 350 a slice, while Crystal created the magic mullet as a nod to her trademark El Debarge-esque mullet. Rowe will take 50.

But Jade’s essence invented a vital new drag

Jade’s Luxor Tux can be yours at a modest $ 5,000 price, covered with her initials and made of rare tarantula silk found in the rainforest.

Heidi created a challenge moisturizer

You can’t go wrong with a good moisturizer, especially when made from drag queen tears. The judges sold and gave Heidi the challenge.

Paltrow would be proud, don’t you think?