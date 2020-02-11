The dramatic images of moments after the eruption of the White Island volcano

In the minutes, hours, days and weeks after the White Island eruption, photos and videos circulated about the conditions on the island and the effects of the disaster.

Two dramatic images showed a crowd of people on the island – some huddled on the shore, others climbing the jetty. It was not clear what was happening in those moments – were they victims of the outbreak or would rescuers help?

Lifeboat leaves White Island after the volcano erupted. (AP / AAP)

The outbreak on December 9 killed 21 people. Many other victims remained in hospital in New Zealand and Australia and struggled with “unusual” infections.

We know the following about the photos and the ones they contain.

This photo was taken on board the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust (ARHT) during its first rescue effort almost immediately after the outbreak. (Stuff.co.nz)

Stuff can confirm that the people photographed were not victims or survivors of the outbreak, but were part of the rescue operation.

Among them are two ARHT employees, Dr. Tony Smith, who worked as a pre-hospital and retrieval medicine (PHRM) doctor for the day, and intensive care physician Stefan Gabor. There was also an undisclosed staff from St. John New Zealand on board.

The other crew members could not be identified by either ARHT or St. John as the eruption is currently under investigation.

The ARHT crews typically consisted of an EMT, a doctor, a pilot, and a copilot, a spokesman said.

White Island, New Zealand’s most active cone volcano, is pictured shortly after the explosion. (AP)

Dr. Smith, St. John’s medical director, also worked as an intensive care specialist at Auckland Hospital. He and the crew received a call for help around 2:40 p.m. (local time), half an hour after the outbreak.

The Westpac rescue helicopter landed on the beach near the pier after circling the volcano and saw no signs of life. After settling down, Dr. Smith, Mr. Gabor and the rest of the crew couldn’t find any survivors to save them. They flew back to Whakatāne to take care of the injured. At that time six people were seriously injured and had to be airborne.

Dr. Smith previously told Stuff they could smell the sulfur through the respirators, and the crew’s skin was irritated just a few minutes after being released.

The picture shows two male and female White Island tour guides leaving the boat in the moments after the outbreak. (Stuff.co.nz)

Guides “superhuman” efforts

This photo was taken by the American tourist Michael Schade, who left the island shortly before it broke out. He shared this and several other recordings and videos on Twitter when it happened.

The picture shows two male and female White Island tour guides who disembarked the boat in the moments after the outbreak. The company was unable to confirm the identity of its employees and cited the ongoing investigation as the reason.

The guides were believed to have left the island before the outbreak, but returned by dinghy to bring the victims of the ferry to safety. Another photo that Mr. Schade shared on social media showed the guides returning victims from the island in a shipload.

According to previous reports, the male guide was Paul Kingi, a skipper for the travel company. He is said to have left the island just a few minutes before it erupted.

According to a friend of Mr. Kingi’s, he has repeatedly returned to the island to rescue the injured. His efforts have been described as “superhuman”.

“He kept coming back, ignoring the toxic environment and personal risk until he was satisfied that there were no obvious survivors left,” said Mr. Kingi’s friend Rick Pollock at the time in a Facebook post.

According to Mr. Schade, the picture was taken 12 to 14 minutes after the outbreak at 2:24 p.m.

This story originally appeared on stuff.co.nz and was republished with permission.