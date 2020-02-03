The driver is said to have been caught with three children in the car at a speed of 193 km / h

NSW police have ended high-speed pursuit on a golf course after a man with three children was caught in the car at speeds above 90 km / h.

Officials from the traffic and road patrol near Wagga Wagga were on a routine patrol around 2:00 p.m. today when they discovered a vehicle traveling north at 193 km / h in a 100 km / h zone on the Olympic Highway.

A persecution was initiated, but the suspicious vehicle quickly disappeared.

A short time later, the officers saw the same vehicle driving down a side road towards Wagga City Golf Club near the Stuart Highway junction in Moorong.

Several police vehicles formed a perimeter around the golf course to stop the driver, who was said to have pierced a barrier fence and drove down one of the course’s fairways before he stopped.

The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old man, got out of the vehicle and entered a shed on the side of the golf course.

Officials arrested the man and found that there were three children aged 12, 9, and 8 in the car.

He was taken to the Wagga Wagga Police Station and the children who were not injured were taken into the care of their mother.

Persons who have information about this incident are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.