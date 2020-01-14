The driver makes friends with the cyclist he hit on the highway and helps him to recover

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) – A cyclist who is recovering from serious injuries months after a truck accident in Southern California receives extensive support from an unlikely new friend: the driver who hit him.

The crash that changed the lives of Tom Sovilla and Jack Keith occurred on May 25, 2019 along the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, the two men told their unusual story on Monday.

Jack Keith had gone home after surfing that spring day when he was suddenly distracted as he looked out to sea and accidentally met Sovilla, who was on his usual bike ride from La Habra to Seal Beach.

“It was going so fast, I don’t know where everything was, but all I remember was that Tom was 30 feet long and I just freaked out,” said Keith, his voice in front of him Emotions were choked.

Sovilla was hospitalized in an ambulance after sustaining injuries that left him almost dead. According to a press release from the UCI Medical Center in Irvine, where Sovilla spent the next month after the collision, he had a broken back, broken pelvis, torn knee ligaments, injured intestines, and two blood clots in the brain.

Sovilla was not angry and bitter about what had happened, but wanted to forgive the driver and assure him that he would be fine.

“Sticking to things just eats you up. It doesn’t necessarily hurt the other person, “he said.” I think if people can understand that, people would learn to forgive because forgiveness is a big part of your own mental and physical health. “

Five days after his 33-day hospital stay, Sovilla had his wife Keith reach them. She got his number and sent him a message.

“I received a text message from Jenette that said,” Hey, that’s Tom’s wife Jenette, the guy you met. We tried to reach you, we prayed for you and we just want you to know that he is fine. “Keith recalled.” I was overwhelmed. “

From there the beginning of an improbable friendship blossomed.

While Sovilla continues to be rehabilitated all these months later, Keith has done everything to help the family.

First of all, Keith, a carpenter by profession, worked at Sovilla to make it easier for him to cope with his limited mobility.

He also set up a GoFundMe account to cover medical expenses.

“My insurance company paid the maximum, which wasn’t much. His insurance company paid most of the hospital bills, but he has to pay $ 7,000 out of his own pocket,” Keith said on the fundraising page he started on June 29

On Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe raised approximately $ 2,000 for Sovilla’s recovery efforts.

For his part, Sovilla plans to continue cycling – although he says he may not be riding roads like PCH in the future.