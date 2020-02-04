The drivers were confused about the basic traffic rules for pedestrians and driveways

Motorists struggle to get a grip on traffic regulations with pedestrians and access roads.

A Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads (DOTMR) Facebook post has generated hundreds of confused responses.

The post asked Queenslanders who gave in and showed a graphic of a car entering the driveway and a pedestrian walking down the path.

“Are you smarter than a fifth grader?” asked the post office.

The post has generated more than 250 comments since it was published yesterday. Some threads contain long debates from drivers who don’t know the rules.

The most common mistake seemed to be that users thought it was illegal to cross a solid white line.

“I thought you couldn’t flip a solid white line,” wrote one user.

You can, but only under certain circumstances.

Many drivers seemed confused as to whether it is legal to cross a single white line. (AP / AAP)

In Queensland, a car can cross a single white line to enter or exit a street, including entering or exiting a property. Nevertheless, a driver has to give way to pedestrians.

“It is not permitted to cross a double continuous center line – except to safely overtake a cyclist or to avoid an emergency vehicle,” said DOTMR.

“The orange car has to give way. Remember: when you leave a street, you have to make room for pedestrians on the footpath you want to cross.

“Always be on the lookout for pedestrians, especially children who are still evolving. Be extra careful when driving near schools and playgrounds,” commented the DOTMR.

The post was a reminder to the drivers to stay vigilant as more and more children walk to and from school.