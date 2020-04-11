The drug dealer wore a well-visible jacket to faint as a key employee during the blockade

Police found a package of cocaine worth about 57,000 in Ford Focus Benjamin Evan (photo: Getty Images)

The cocaine dealer put on a reflective jacket to introduce himself as a “key worker” during the coronavirus blockade.

26-year-old Benjamin Evans told police that he had been working all night when he was detained in the early morning. Then they found a packet of cocaine in their Ford Focus, worth about 57,000 pounds.

Police spokesman Dyfed Powys said: “Evans, the driver of the vehicle, was wearing high visibility work clothing and said he was on his way home after work all night as a key employee. Acting on the basis of a previous interview, Evans was arrested for drug offenses.

“The police searched the vehicle and found a large package wrapped in brown tape, which was later confirmed for cocaine, with an estimated value of around £ 57,000. He was charged with a crime and was detained on remand. “

Evan from Ystradgynlais, not far from Swansea, confessed to having Class A drugs with a supply intent. He will be convicted next month.

DI Steve Lloyd said after the trial at the Swansea Crown Court that Evans’ disguise was “unsuccessful.”

He added: “Possession of drugs with the intention of delivery does not qualify as a necessary job.”

