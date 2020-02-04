The Drum Network: 10 questions for ... Sam Garrity, CEO of RocketMill

The Drum Network’s 10 Questions With … series provides our members with a series of relevant and disrespectful questions about their life in the industry. This time, Sam Garrity, CEO of RocketMill, accompanies us on his journey from McDonald’s to the company manager …

What was your first job

MC Donalds. I never got past a star with my badge.

Which industry buzzword annoys you the most?

All of them. Our industry is littered with people who confuse others to look smart. What we do is not complicated and does not require keywords.

Who do you find most interesting to follow on social media?

A few years ago I went for a walk with my family and thought, “That would be a nice picture for Facebook.” It was then that I realized that I was using social media and not just myself. So I’m not on social media, but only for professional purposes on LinkedIn.

That said – I enjoy the Harvard Business Review IdeaCast podcast. Almost all episodes trigger a reaction that leads to innovative ideas for RocketMill.

Highlight of your career (so far?)

My first sale for RocketMill when we launched it 10 years ago. At first glance, it was one of my least glamorous moments (selling to a contractor on his van’s dashboard), but it was the moment I knew our little business would be successful. I hit the roof of my car all the way home and called everyone I could.

What kind of technology can you not do without?

I am an avid runner, so my Polar watch.

Who or what did you have as a teenager on your bedroom wall?

Liverpool football player, probably John Barnes. I have always been an enthusiastic red and still hold a season ticket today. Among other things, I preached the good word to my son.

What has to change in marketing soon?

As an industry in the UK, we spend over £ 20bn a year, and we’re still debating what works, e.g. I have always believed that this is unprofessional and unacceptable for such an important and mature industry as ours. We need to get together to agree on how we measure our impact, and our 2020 total performance strategy aims to do just that. This is quite possible and would benefit our industry dramatically.

What is (in your opinion) the biggest movie / album / book of your life?

I go for what I enjoyed the most and that is Back to the future. I loved it in 1985 and nostalgically repeated it with my children over Christmas, possibly enjoying it even more.

Which industry event should you not miss every year and why?

I dont have any. They are now far too commercial, as many people pay to speak, and as a result have become failures.

What was the best advice you have ever received?

Your worst mistakes are your best lessons – from my mother after a particularly difficult teenage moment.

