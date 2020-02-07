The drunk officer who fainted behind the wheel of a cruiser is not charged

DENVER, Colorado (KDVR) – A police officer who passed out at the helm of his cruiser in Colorado is not charged in the incident.

The video with the body camera shows colleagues in the scene in which Nate Meier was found unconscious in his patrol car. The engine was running and his foot was on the brake.

“I’m frustrated because the bottom line is if one of us was in that car and not Officer Nate Meier, do you ask me if I think it would have been treated differently? I do,” said District Attorney George Brauchler: “There has never been an attempt by the Aurora Police Department to take a blood sample. No request at all.”

During the internal investigation, it was found that Meier had a blood alcohol level of 0.430, which is five times the legal limit. This test was carried out by hospital staff and is not permitted in court.

If the police had requested the blood test, this record could have been summoned.

“We did it wrong,” said interim chief Vanessa Wilson, who was not an interim chief at the time of the incident. “We didn’t charge him with a DUI.”

“I can’t sit here and defend these decisions because it messed up the ability to hold Nate (Meier) to account, just as we would hold every other citizen or person in our community accountable,” said Wilson.

She said that the officials are of a higher standard and that a DUI investigation will be carried out in the future.

“This was a moment of ignorance is bliss,” said Brauchler. “I think it was, we don’t want to know. We don’t want to get any evidence to show what we suspect. I don’t think this is a cover-up, but it’s a few blocks away.”

When Meier was found, he was in uniform and armed with his service weapon.

“They had a close-up and a personal picture of this scene that we have seen over and over again. The officials wrote in their reports that they smelled alcohol, and when asked about internal issues, they said they smelled the faint smell of alcohol so that they would not cover it up, ”said Wilson.

Wilson announced that she would launch an investigation into the internal affairs of Deputy Chief Paul O’Keefe, who was one of the first officers to meet with Meier. He decided not to launch a DUI investigation against Meier.

“A decision was made. There was a senior official on site, and as with any military organization, there is a chain of command, and officers, if you like, carry out the investigation on whoever is carrying them out, ”she said.

According to Crystal McCoy, an APD spokesman, O’Keefe announced that he would retire on Friday. He was originally scheduled to retire in March.

