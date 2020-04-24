The dust is first found in the ice of the Antarctic Sea, scientists say

Scientists say the microblasts were first found in the Antarctic ice sheet.

The study, published in the Journal of Marine Pollution in May, analyzed an ice core collected in Antarctica in 2009. About 96 small particles of plastic from 14 different types of polymers were identified.

However, these particles are still relatively large in size, indicating that they originated from local pollution and have less time to decompose than if they had been moved long distances by ocean currents.

The ice core was obtained from sea ice attached to the ground and averaged approximately 12 microplastic particles per liter.

According to NOAA, plastic destroyers are destroyed in marine ecosystems. As the plastic rotates in the water, much of it turns into fine particles called microplastics.

Because the particulate matter is trapped in sea ice, the particles remain near the surface for a long time, increasing the likelihood of its use by krill, a small crust like shrimp that is a larger food source for marine mammals and more. Increases the food chain. .

There is also the risk of human health entering the food chain with nearly one billion people around the world. Seafood is a major source of protein.

The discovery was made by a research team from the Institute of Marine Studies and Antarctica.

Anna Kelly of the University of Tasmania, who co-authored the study, said: “Plastic has already been recorded in the Arctic Ocean ice, as well as in the surface waters and sediments of the Antarctic Ocean, but this is believed to be the first microplastic . Found in the ice of the Antarctic Sea.

“It is worth noting that the plastic pollution of the Antarctic West ice may be even greater than our ice core from the east, because the Antarctic Peninsula hosts most of the continent’s tourism, research stations and maritime traffic,” he told the executive director. . “

Earlier this year, a huge hole was discovered in the so-called “Resurrection Day Refrigerator” of Antarctica, indicating that it may melt even faster than scientists have long feared.

If fully dismantled, it would raise sea levels by as much as two feet – enough to plunge large coastal cities around the world.

As the UK’s Great Plains act as a barrier to protecting the vast southwestern pole, its melting will destabilize the entire region by exposing it to warmer waters.

Scientists say that the hole under the refrigerator is much larger than previously thought – and this makes it more vulnerable to collapse.

In total, the vacuum is about six miles long and a thousand feet deep, indicating that about 14 billion tons of ice have been lost.

“The size of the hole is amazing, and as it melts, it causes natural glaciers to retreat,” said NASA radar scientist Pietro Millilou, who is leading the new research.

