The Dutch city of Utrecht is preparing for a post-auto world

If you settle in the Merwede district in Utrecht, you can commute in this way.

Since 2011, the Danish design company Copenhagenzie has published a comprehensive two-year index of the world’s best cities for urban cycling. The company estimates parameters such as infrastructure, facilities, traffic, and even gender differences, and limits the field to 115 before releasing the top 20. It finished third after Copenhagen and Amsterdam and has been fourth among the top three since 2013.

While the presence of the other two powerhouses is not surprising (the study is still published in Copenhagen), word has got around thanks to its willingness to make bold, broad-based changes. In 2018, the project manager at Utrecht Central Station said: “By the end of 2018 we will have 12,500 (bicycle) spaces. Then we have to do some research and find more places for the bikes. It never ends. “

You haven’t stopped. This year, Utrecht is expanding the station’s capacity to an astonishing 22,000 seats. City residents can now cycle to the largest train station in the Netherlands and to other parts of the province, country or continent. When you return, you can simply pick up your bikes. Elsewhere in the city, intelligent traffic lights and “fast” lanes for e-bikes have made transportation even more efficient.

The basis for all this focus on cycling is the government’s distrust of cars, both as a functional means of transportation in the city and as a sustainable solution for people. The latest anti-auto measure in Utrecht is a planned district called Merwede, where 12,000 people will live on 60 hectares in the southwest of the city. Cars will be available, but only as a limited, regulated fleet – one for every three households. Instead, the means of transportation focus on pedestrians, cyclists and public buses.

That presupposes that people want to go. Here’s a glimpse of the neighborhood. It is a little Eden. Instead of leaving the house to cross a dangerous road, Merwede focuses on squares and promenades, where the pace is self-regulated. Green spaces are also encouraged. Terraces and courtyards will have vertical gardens and solar panels, while new bridges will ensure that crossing the city’s canals is not a problem.

Of course there are some concerns. Namely: Who doesn’t want to live here? What is the application process like? Could such projects result in too many bicycles following in the footsteps of Utrecht? Will there be local schools? When will they open? Fortunately, Utrecht has years to find these answers. According to Fast Company, the city will begin moving residents to the neighborhood in 2024.

