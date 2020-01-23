The Dutch labor market needs to be drastically reformed to ensure the greatest prosperity: the Commission

The Netherlands must take “drastic steps” to reform the labor market if the country wants to maintain its current high level of prosperity, according to a governmental body to investigate the problem.

The current rules create unnecessary social and economic problems, said committee chairman Hans Borstlap, a former senior official. He is particularly concerned about the increase in self-employment, which leads to uncertainty and damage to innovation.

The report’s conclusions are based on an analysis of national and international research, as well as interviews with employers, unions, workers and other experts.

Workers are becoming more insecure about their jobs and are not investing in improving their skills and in the future, the report said. At the same time, employers attract too many people with flexible contracts and do not invest in them because they are only in the company for a short time.

“We spoke to young people who are more likely to have flexible jobs,” said Borstlap. “They are afraid to buy a house or have a family. We have to stop to think. Something is wrong.’

Employers increasingly see it as a cost to hire employees with permanent contracts. However, this is both morally wrong and harmful to prosperity and social cohesion.

“The proportion of freelancers and employees with flexible contracts is far higher here than in other countries,” said Borstlap in an interview with the news website Nu.nl. And it is the rest of society that pays the bill when freelancers have no insurance and don’t build a pension.

“The beer in a beach pavilion in Scheveningen is far too cheap,” he told Nu.nl. “Because we all pay for the worker who is too sick to do his job. These costs are usually included in the product. “

The Committee recommends that the workforce be divided into three types of workers – self-employed, those with a traditional employment contract and temporary agency workers – and that all workers should have the same basic rights and obligations.

The main recommendations:

Companies have to prove that the self-employed they actually employ are self-employed, which reverses the burden of proof

Recruitment agencies should only be able to work for the same company for 26 weeks, and the work they do must be temporary to cover peak periods or an unexpected rush

Employers should be able to adapt jobs, location and working hours to the requirements of the economy

If necessary, employers should also have the option of applying for “partial layoff”

All workers should pay the same taxes

Everyone should have a personal training fund

Employers should pay for the additional training of all workers regardless of their status, and layoff compensation should be paid into this fund

The tax relief for freelancers should be phased out. (This is already happening.)

Fixed-term contracts should not last longer than two years – the current ceiling is three

People with flexible contracts should have a higher minimum wage

People hired through recruitment agencies should receive the same secondary benefits as people who have regular jobs at the same company

Internet-based employment platforms (such as food delivery services and bar staff apps) should be treated as employers and should be responsible for taxes and bonuses

Sickness benefit should be reduced from two to one year

Public basic disability insurance should be taken out for anyone who enters after one year. The employees would keep their current provisions

