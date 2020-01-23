The Dutch production of the musical Lazarus wins the Best Musical Award

The Dutch production of the musical Lazarus won four musical awards during the Musical Awards Gala, which attracted almost a million television viewers on Wednesday evening.

The musical is one of the last works by David Bowie, who died in 2016. Lazarus won the Best Main Production Award, while Ivo van Hove and Pieter Embrechts won the Best Director and Best Male Lead. The production was also awarded the prize for the best set design.

The award for the best little musical was won by Fun Home with the award for the best female leading role for the actress Renée van Wegberg.

Soldier of Orange won the longest show award: the musical has been performed for nine years in a row and will continue at least until its tenth anniversary in October next year.

The AD audience award went to Anastasia, although production company Stage Entertainment tried to influence the voting process by encouraging employees to vote for it, the broadcaster Omroep West previously reported.

The employees were invited to a meeting with “phones, drinks and snacks”, where they could all vote together and were promised to be paid for their time. The management later canceled the meeting.

It is the 19th time that the Dutch Musical Awards will be presented.

