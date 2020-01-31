The Dutch residents of Wuhan expect to return to quarantine

Up to 20 Dutch people living in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is infested with coronaviruses, will fly home on a French plane this weekend.

The NOS broadcaster reports that they have been informed by the Dutch embassy in China that they can return to them if their Dutch homes are suitable for quarantine.

They are asked to sign a contract stating that they will remain in quarantine for two weeks, the broadcaster reports.

The decision of whether their homes are adequately separated from others is made by the local health services of the GGD, and the national public health institute draws up a protocol of how insulation will work in practice.

There are 20 Dutch citizens in the city where the new corona virus broke out last month. The NOS reports that five of them want to stay there, but it is not known how many of them will use the evacuation flight.

The virus is believed to come from a Wuhan fish market – which has since closed – that sold animals such as snakes, marmots, and poultry, and where the common animal virus appears to have mutated and spread to humans.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation will enable us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.