The Dutch Tourism Association hopes that influencers will contribute to the spread of tourism

The Dutch Tourist Office has invited seven so-called influencers to the Netherlands to support the spread of tourists outside of the main attractions.

Together, the seven bloggers have 500,000 followers on social media and the NBTC hopes that the presentation in other parts of the country will tell them that there is more in the Netherlands than in Amsterdam.

The organized tour took the group – mainly young Americans – to Nijmegen, Arnhem and Apeldoorn. This tour was closely linked to the liberation of the country from the National Socialists 75 years ago this spring.

“We are looking for quality tourists,” NBTC spokeswoman Elsje van Vuuren told NOS who followed the tour.

The tourism association said last spring that promoting the Netherlands as a holiday destination was no longer appropriate because the main attractions – the canals, tulips and windmills – are overcrowded.

In 2018, HollandCity was developed to try to spread tourists outside of Amsterdam’s main hotspots, fishing villages and onion fields. HollandCity’s strategy is to promote the Netherlands as a single metropolis with many districts such as the Lake District Friesland and the Design District Eindhoven.

The influencer promotional trip is part of this strategy to show other parts of the country and, as junior economics minister Mona Keijzer said, should “encourage visitors to travel to less known parts of the country” to spread the country burden and create jobs in the provinces.

Around 20 million foreign tourists came to the Netherlands last year, and Amsterdam was by far the most popular attraction.

