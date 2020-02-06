The Dutch wild animal population has halved in 30 years: the WWF

The wildlife population in the Netherlands has halved in the past 30 years and the government needs to hurry to limit its main cause: nitrogen pollution, warns the World Wildlife Fund.

A report published by the organization, which monitors the status of plant and animal populations around the world every two years, says that birds, butterflies and a number of reptile species from the Netherlands, especially in open heathland and agricultural areas, do so well how are gone

High nitrogen pollution is the main cause and must be broken down “quickly and structurally”, the report says.

“Our landscape becomes monotonous and quiet without us realizing it. We still enjoy purple heather and the fields are green. But who remembers the butterfly clouds that used to live all over the heath and the rustling of birdsong? We have decimated nature so much that our well-being and prosperity are under threat, ”said Kirsten Schuijt, director of the Dutch WWF department.

Animal populations in forest areas have remained stable, the report said. Areas where nitrogen compounds were reduced to levels that had no environmental impact showed an increase in the animal population of 24%, with nuthatch, tawny owl and marsh tit making the most successful comeback.

The WWF said this shows that the affected areas can recover, but only if farmers can be persuaded to switch to a more environmentally friendly way of farming, and if and when conservation areas become more resilient through networking.

Schuijt told NOS that the government’s current package of nitrogen control measures was “completely inadequate”.

“It is time for politics to decide which country we want to live in. So far, The Hague has only strengthened polarization by offering a platform to radical parties. But we have to do this together and must not pack farmers, builders and nature in separate boxes, ”she told the broadcaster.

