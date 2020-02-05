The dying mother collapses in a 4 month old baby and suffocates him

TEMPE, Arizona (KPHO / KTVK / CNN) – The sudden death of an Arizona mother became a double tragedy when, according to police, she crashed into her 4-month-old son and choked him.

Flowers, a balloon, and cuddly toys formed a memorial outside the town house in Tempe, Arizona, where 38-year-old Larinique Meadows and her son, 4-month Denari Meadows, were found dead on Saturday evening.

Investigators believe the mother had a medical emergency. She had researched chest pain on her phone, but there is no record of her trying to call 911.

“It is a very, very tragic incident where we believe she has heart disease or heart failure, then died and fell on Denarius,” said Detective Greg Bacon of Tempe Police.

Denari is said to have suffocated after his mother fell on him.

Police say the four-month-old’s father, who works the night shift, was sleeping up there at the time. He discovered the bodies when he woke up six hours after he last saw Larinique and his son alive.

“This seems to be a health problem. Father seems to be very hardworking, trying to take care of his family, working at night and doing some errands for the family this morning, especially for the baby. So it’s just a very tragic situation and we mourn them, ”said Bacon.

The police say they do not suspect a bad game.