The Eagles showed poor shooting from the perimeter with costly sales in a loss for Virginia

Loading...

Boston College suffered a depressing loss on an emotionally uplifting afternoon of ACC basketball at Conte Forum.

BC combined poor perimeter shooting and turn into a 69-52 loss for Virginia, an unexpected result after the Eagles posted consecutive road victories in Pittsburgh and Notre Dame.

BC shot 33.9% of the floor and a gloomy 3-20 from behind the 3-point line with 19 turnovers.

Emma Guy led BC (9-7, 2-3 ACC) with 21 points, while Taylor Soule scored a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards. Jocelyn Willoughby from Virginia hit 10-of-14 from the floor for 23 points while guard Shemera Williams had 17 off the bench.

The Eagles will regroup when they host No. 7 Louisville on Thursday evening.

“It was a tough game,” said BC head coach Joanne Bernabei-McNamee. “We tried to close Jocelyn Willoughby and I will sometimes tell you that she looks like a woman among girls.

“She really is a good player and we didn’t have many answers for her.”

The game features staggered testimonials in honor of the legendary BC Hall of Fame coach Cathy Inglese, who died in a tragic accident on July 24, 2019 at the age of 60.

Inglese coached the Eagles for 13 seasons (1993-2008) and set a record of 239-151 with seven NCAA appearances, three trips to the Sweet 16 and the Big East Championship 2004.

There were 40 former players and coaches present, together with 12 friends and family members. Former BC striker Ayla Brown, who played two seasons under Inglese, played the national anthem.

“Coach Inglese, she is a little bit the face of Boston College women’s basketball,” said Bernabei-McNamee. “When I was an assistant at the time (Maryland), she had this program year after year at NCAA tournaments.

“Her teams were grainy, played hard and well prepared. They really radiated the passion and love they had for the game and that is something we want to come back to. “

The Cavaliers (7-9, 2-3 ACC) took command at the start of the third quarter and defeated the Eagles 18-13 in the frame to take a 49-39 lead. Guy scored the first nine points of BC, but Virginia’s half of the tandem of Willoughby and Williams delivered eight each in the quarter.

BC fell behind 53-41 on a Williams disk early in the fourth, a deficit that the Eagles would be fruitlessly trying to erase. Striker Lisa Jablonowksi made a put back but Virginia crossed 62-48 with 3:13.

“Once you’ve given confidence to such a team, it’s hard for us to return,” said Bernabei-McNamee

BC started strong with a disruptive perimeter defense and balance scores on the other side. Successive layups by Emma Guy gave BC a 12-5 lead and encouraged Cavs coach Tina Thompson to call time out.

Virginia regrouped on the bench and took revenge with a 12-0 point to take a 17-12 lead with 1:38 over. Soule played a 3-point game and Guy delivered a jump hook to tie the game 17-17 after one.

Neither team was able to do much in the first five minutes of the second with BC 24-23 in the official’s timeout. The Cavs closed with a 6-0 spurt to take a 31-26 lead at the break.