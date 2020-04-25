The San Francisco 49ers traded wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL draft Saturday.

The teams also exchanged six-round picks, with the 49ers taking Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner to the 190th overall pick. The Eagles were selected to add Auburn offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho to the 210th overall pick.

Goodwin, 29, has spent the past three seasons with the 49ers, catching 91 passing for 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns in 36 games.

Most of that production came in his first season in San Francisco in 2017 with a career bests of 56 catches for 962 yards. Goodwin played five games in 2018 and sat out seven games in 2019 with a knee and leg injury.

Originally a third-round pick by Buffalo in 2013, Goodwin had 140 career receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs in 75 games (40 starts) with the Proposals and 49ers.

Goodwin signed a three-year, $ 19.25 million expansion in March 2018. He is expected to earn a base salary of $ 3.95 million by 2020, per Spotrac.

Woerner, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, will serve as the depth behind George Kittle. He had 34 receptions for 376 yards and a touchdown in four seasons with the Bulldogs.

Wanogho, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 308 pounds, started 32 games during his four-year college career with the Tigers.

