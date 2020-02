The earth has picked up a next moon. It is not really major. In reality it is pretty much not possible to see. Astronomer Kacper Wierzchos suggests it’s an asteroid that’s approximately nine feet in diameter that got captured by the earth’s gravity about 3 yrs ago. He tweeted, “But it is a huge offer as out of ~ one million acknowledged asteroids, this is just the next asteroid recognized to orbit Earth (right after 2006 RH120, which was also discovered by the Catalina Sky Survey).”