The ease of gold is profitable, but above $ 1,700

After jumping more than 1.5 percent on Wednesday, silver rose 0.2 percent to $ 1,710.78 an ounce. Gold futures traded slightly lower at $ 1,738.90 an ounce in the United States.

Reuters

latest update: April 23, 2020, 12:50 PM IST

Bombay: Gold was lower on Thursday as investors benefited from gross profit in the previous session, but prices were above $ 1,700 an ounce, prompting further action by the United States to reduce economic shocks from the Crown Virus crisis.

After jumping more than 1.5 percent on Wednesday, silver rose 0.2 percent to $ 1,710.78 an ounce. Gold futures traded slightly lower at $ 1,738.90 an ounce in the United States.

“The market is probably more inclined to make a profit from gold, just because they are approaching the peak of their recent range,” said Stephen Ines, head of market strategy at AxiCorp Financial Services.

“The United States has come up with more incentives, which is very positive for gold because it is raising the financial deficit in the country. And even though low interest rates are low, it’s just a relief.”

In contrast to key competitors, the dollar rose earlier in the session, peaking more than two weeks earlier, making gold more expensive for investors using other currencies.

Asian stock markets have calmed down as a combination of the return of crude oil prices from the lowest historical rates and the promise of more US government assistance to put an end to the devastated economy with the Cronus virus.

The US House of Representatives expects the bill to pass a $ 500 billion settlement bill on Thursday, but will decide to change its voting rules to prevent a possible clash for the party.

“In short, gold investors are more affected by the upward aspect of financial costs than by the downside of higher stocks,” Innes said.

The epidemic has led governments and central banks around the world to provide unprecedented financial and monetary support to economies hit by the virus.

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Wednesday said it would allow banks to send collateral that had been reduced unintentionally during the outbreak to prevent credit crunch in the eurozone.

Gold is benefiting from the central bank’s extensive measures, which are seen as protecting against inflation and devaluing the currency.

Market participants were also waiting for information on US weekly unemployment claims, which were announced at 1230 GMT.

Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed gold exchange, said the company’s assets rose 0.9 percent on Wednesday to 1,042.46 tons.

Among other precious metals, palladium rose 0.6 percent to $ 1.949.18 an ounce.

Platinum rose 0.4% to $ 760.35 an ounce, while silver rose 0.6% to $ 15.24 an ounce.

(Tags ToTranslate) coronavirus