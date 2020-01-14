The Ebisu statue, which was lost after the 2011 tsunami, was pulled out of the water in front of Miyagi

SENDAI – A statue of Ebisu, the Japanese god of fishermen and luck, was pulled out of the sea on Tuesday and is being given a new home near the Miyagi Prefecture port, from which it was swept away during the devastating tsunami in March 2011.

The statue shows Ebisu pulling in a sea bream – an auspicious symbol of the country – and overlooking the Kesennuma Bay from the port of Kesennuma. The 1.5 meter tall statue was erected in 1988 and became popular with tourists and locals in the hope that their powers would lead to a good catch and ensure safe passage of ships.

It was found in November when a diver taking an underwater survey for a municipal reconstruction project in Kesennuma found it in 2 meters of water about 10 meters from its previous position.

Although volunteer divers searched for the statue immediately after the tsunami, they could not find it and gave up.

The statue was removed from the water with a crane. Apart from a broken fishing rod, it was hardly damaged.

“It was a symbol of the citizens (of the region),” said Masashi Kamiyama, 70, chief priest of the Isuzu Shrine that owns the statue. “(His discovery) gives hope to everyone.”

The restored statue is placed at the shrine.

A replacement for the original is currently being built, financed by donations from local residents. It is placed near the original location of the old statue.