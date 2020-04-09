The economic impact of coronavirus can have “negative health effects” on thousands

Experts warn that hundreds of thousands of people may suffer from chronic illness (photo: North News / PA)

Experts predict that hundreds of thousands of people may develop chronic illness or mental health problems over the next few years due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Regardless of the direct impact of the outbreak on Covid-19, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warns that the long-term economic downturn can have “permanent negative health effects,” long after the end of social distance measures.

In the new briefing, he notes recent discussions about “whether the adverse health effects of a recession could be greater than increased morbidity and mortality in the pandemic itself.”

He quotes studies published in March by the Center for Economic Policy Research that estimate that a 1% decline in employment could lead to an increase of approximately 2% in chronic diseases.

The severance pay adds that if employment falls by the same amount as in 12 months after the 2008 financial crisis, it is estimated that around 900,000 people of working age suffer from chronic illness.

And the number of people of working age suffering from poor mental health will increase by half a million.

However, in the information note, the employment shock from the coronavirus pandemic “will probably be much larger than this, so we can expect a larger increase in ill health.”

The authors say that the full effect would not be felt for two years.

Heidi Karjalainen, IFS research economist and author of the briefing, said: “The effects of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be felt long after the social distancing measures have ended.

“Many of those most at risk of economic closure – such as low-income families, especially those with young children – are also most at risk of long-term effects on both physical and mental health.

“By protecting the most vulnerable groups from the adverse effects of the downturn, the government can help minimize long-term adverse health effects that would otherwise occur.”

Separate IFS information suggests that older people and people from poorer environments will be most affected by disruption in emergencies and urgent care during a pandemic.

Canceling non-coronavirus-related treatment and surgery will lead to longer waiting times, which “can take years to rest”.

George Stoye, IFS deputy director and author of the briefing, said the crisis would affect “the quantity and quality of non-coronavirus care that can be provided” when resources are prioritized.

He said: “It will cause immediate suffering to those affected and cause a domino effect during the wait, which can take years to relax.

“The strongest hit will be those who would otherwise receive hospital care, in particular the elderly and those who are least well-off and least healthy at first.”

Jonathan Ashworth, Labor and Social Welfare Secretary, said ministers need to outline what are the plans to protect patients whose treatment is delayed.

He continued: “We also need to work to reduce the negative economic effects of these necessary measures as much as possible, which is why we urge the government to do everything in its power to protect jobs, maintain companies and maintain revenues.

“If programs do not work as they should, unemployment will increase even more and people’s health will deteriorate. We can’t allow this. “

