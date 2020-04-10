The economic impact of Coronavirus on women is ‘destroying’ and exacerbating gender inequality, says Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook

Because women tend to bear the brunt of the recession associated with the corona virus, Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook said she sees the global health crisis as a call for the country to address existing gender inequalities.

“The impact is devastating,” Sandberg told Newsweek, referring to research from his women’s organization Lean In. “You know how they say they never waste a crisis? We don’t need to waste this moment to fix the structural problems that women face.”

The survey, released this week, showed that more than a third of women reported layoffs or leave, or received salary cuts due to a coronavirus outbreak. This difference is even greater among women of color, because black women are twice as likely to report these financial problems than white men.

That is not to say that economic inequality was not uncommon long before a new coronavirus emerged. The data shows that women earn 20 cents less on average for every dollar a man earns. The difference is even greater for colored women: Black women make 62 cents a dollar and Hispanic women, 54 cents. During the 40 years of her career, women stand to lose more than $ 400,000 due to the current salary gap.

But the global health crisis is likely to exacerbate this problem, according to new research. A paper from researchers at Northwestern University, the University of Mannheim in Germany and the University of California, San Diego concluded that “the COVID-19 pandemic will have a disproportionate negative effect on women and their employment opportunities.”

Lean In’s research echoes those findings: Nearly two thirds of working women say that if they lose personal income, they will not be able to pay for basic needs for more than three months. Less than half of the working men surveyed said the same thing.

“What is shown to us is that structural injustice for women and women of color – there is low-paid work, there is a huge wage gap, they do more child care at home, they are more vulnerable to domestic violence – this crisis worsens all of them, “Sandberg said.

A woman and children wear masks while walking past downtown shops that are closed amid a coronavirus pandemic on April 4, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.

Getty / Mario Tama

Last month, Congress passed a historic $ 2 trillion stimulus package to help the country recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The law has several key provisions for families and struggling workers but does not include anything to reduce the gender wage gap.

At the top of Sandberg’s policy wish list? Authorize universal paid family leave bills, sick leave bills paid and fix the wage gap.

“Government-level programs are designed to help the most vulnerable. Now, we need to be clear who is the most vulnerable and the most vulnerable, often women and women of color,” she said.

As for Facebook’s role in the crisis, COO said the company was “aggressively” working to provide accurate information and remove misdirected posts. Facebook has worked with the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US is to establish a COVID-19 information center, he said.

The social media giant has also created a $ 100 million grant program for small businesses around the world. A little less than half of the grant, or $ 40 million, has been allocated to businesses owned by women, minorities or veterans.

“We know we are well funded. We have the opportunity to support small businesses in everything we do,” Sandberg said. “We all have to do our part.”

LeanIn.org’s findings come from a SurveyMonkey Audience poll conducted online from April 1 to April 3, among a total sample of 2,986 adults aged 18 years and over who live in the United States. The margin of error for surveys is plus or minus 2 percentage points.