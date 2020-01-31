The economist, who counted the $ 40 billion cost of SARS, predicts much more damage from the new corona virus

SYDNEY / BEIJING / LONDON – The global cost of the coronavirus could be three to four times the 2003 SARS outbreak that hit the global economy by $ 40 billion, according to the economist who calculated the SARS figure.

According to Warwick McKibbin, professor of economics at the Australian National University in Canberra, the global health emergency triggered by the outbreak of the coronavirus has far greater potential to slow global growth.

“It’s just a math thing,” McKibbin said in a phone interview. “Most of the GDP loss that we saw – and actually saw – in the SARS model was a slowdown in China. And so, with China much bigger, you’d expect the billions to be much bigger. “

While it is difficult to determine the exact cost while the crisis is spreading, the impact will be felt primarily through changes in “human psychology,” he said. “Panic seems to be the biggest drag on the economy, not death.”

Amundi Asset Management, Paris, announced on Wednesday that the markets were panicked. Chief Investment Officer Pascal Blanque and his deputy Vincent Mortier said the Roman Corona virus gave the trigger for a break in an exchange rally that started in October.

McKibbin’s forecasts are consistent with those of other analysts.

Nomura International Ltd. believes that the slowdown in growth in China could outstrip the growth of the SARS outbreak. Real GDP growth in the first quarter could “decrease significantly” from 6 percent in the fourth quarter, and according to Nomura economists led by Lu Ting in the second quarter of 2003 by as much as 2 percentage points of customers.

The first official indicator of the Chinese economy in 2020 indicated that factories were on the rise even before the country shutdown for the New Year holiday period and the worsening of the coronavirus outbreak.

The purchasing managers ‘index for manufacturing fell to 50 in January according to the National Bureau of Statistics, which was the economists’ average estimate. The non-production indicator was 54.1, compared to 53.5 in December.

Due to the holiday, the surveys were conducted earlier than usual in January before the extent of the outbreak and the disruption to the economy became apparent.

China’s economy has already slowed due to weak domestic demand, highly competitive debt levels and the trade war with the United States. The outbreak of the novel corona virus is now pounding growth as companies are closed for at least a week and people in the big cities get sick for fear of moving out of the country.

“We expect both manufacturing and service purchasing managers to fall sharply in February and March,” said Lu Ting, chief economist for China at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Hong Kong. “The virus outbreak could further weaken domestic demand, making the upcoming policy easing less effective.”

In the worsening health crisis, numerous economists have lowered their growth forecasts. Many expect the government and central bank to intervene to cushion the blow.

The impact of the new corona virus “has not been fully reflected in the January Purchasing Managers’ Index and its impact on the economy should not be underestimated,” wrote Zhang Liqun, an analyst at the China Logistics Information Center, who collated the data with the NBS, in a statement. “Efforts are needed to stabilize growth.”

According to Andrew Tilton, chief Asia Pacific economist at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong, GDP growth in the first quarter will slow to 4 percent year-on-year. Even assuming a relatively quick recovery in the second and third quarters, this would reduce growth for 2020 as a whole to 5.5 percent, he said.

“A longer-lasting outbreak could bring growth to 5 percent or even less for the year as a whole,” Tilton wrote to customers on January 31.

The US State Department has warned Americans not to travel to China, and airlines around the world are putting together services to curb the outbreak.

European airlines, led by British Airways, said they were leaving China due to the spread of the corona virus. Japanese airline ANA said Friday that it may have to consider canceling China flights. US airlines are more conservative, with the top three operators cutting flight schedules without leaving China entirely.

The abandonment of routes to Beijing and Shanghai is a sign of increasing concern as both cities are hundreds of kilometers from the source of the outbreak.

More infectious than SARS, but less deadly. The coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, is so insidious that it often appears as a mild cold symptom and remains undetected, which could make the crisis last longer than the 2003 epidemic.

The new virus, which appeared in central China in late 2019, is reported to have infected almost 10,000 people in two months. This overshadowed the 8,096 SARS cases from November 2002 to 2003, when the spread of infection from China via Southeast Asia to North America and Europe.

“If a country had a poor epidemiological outcome, its shocks would likely be much greater than the countries that could control it well,” said McKibbin, referring to his findings from the study of the effects of SARS.

,