The economy shrinks by 10.5% and unemployment climbs to 22%

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the coronavirus crisis has resulted in a “severe recession” which is expected to contract the economy by 10.5% this year and a record unemployment rate of 22%.

By publishing the latest update of the government’s stability program (SPU), which presents its economic and budgetary projections for the year, Donohoe, the economic landscape, like elsewhere, had been “upset in recent weeks”.

He said the job market would bear the brunt of the reversal, dropping from full employment earlier this year to 22 percent in the second quarter.

“We expect total employment to decrease by 9.3 percent this year, with around 220,000 jobs lost,” he said.

His department also forecasts that the economy will shrink by 10.5% this year, as the measures taken to combat Covid19 here and abroad lead to a sharp contraction in domestic and foreign demand.

“However, the gradual recovery assumed in the second half is expected to accelerate next year, with economic growth of 6% and unemployment falling below 10% next year.

Donohoe said economic activity is not expected to reach its pre-crisis level until 2022.

The government should also register a deficit of 7.5% or 23 billion euros this year.

“While the economic deterioration has been unprecedented in terms of speed and magnitude, the government’s response has also changed. This has been possible thanks to the prudent policies implemented in recent years, “he said.

The stability program update contains the Ministry of Finance’s projections for the economic performance of the immediate future and must be submitted to the European Commission before the end of the month in accordance with EU budgetary rules.