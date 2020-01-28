The educational justice march will be held this Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – The Kern Education Justice Collaborative, with students, parents and educators from the Kern High School District, will host a march for educational justice on Thursday.

The walk will start at 5.30 p.m. at the Ross store located at 3761 Ming Ave. It will end at West High School, 1200 New Stine Rd. A press conference will take place after the walk to the school which will include several speakers.

During the event, KEJC and community members will demand that KHSD do more to provide quality education for Black and Hispanic students.

Six years ago, the Kern school district was prosecuted for ending discriminatory disciplinary practices against black and Hispanic students. After accepting a settlement, the district had to implement new policies and procedures to resolve the problem and provide mandatory training for staff.

The district is also required to hold two community forums each year to discuss the measures they have taken to reduce suspensions and expulsions and to address other issues of student discipline.

“This Thursday, KEJC and members of the community will ask the KHSD to be transparent in its progress reports and to faithfully apply the agreements of the colony which will create a positive school environment and improve social, emotional and academic results black and brown students. Said KEJC in a press release.

Although the organization said the district has made progress in recent years to help increase the educational success of minority students, much remains to be done.

“While suspensions and expulsions have decreased considerably, students are being pushed into continuing education schools at alarming rates,” the organization said. “Although African American students make up only 8 percent of the KHSD population, they attend refresher schools at a higher rate.”