The EF-0 tornado at 85 mph hit Pinellas County, NWS confirmed

PINELLAS PARK, Florida (WFLA) – The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado occurred in Pinellas County late Thursday evening when heavy storms swept the Tampa Bay area.

A preliminary report from the NWS confirmed that an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 140 km / h was more than 14 km on the ground. The NWS says the tornado started about 4 miles south of Largo at 10:38 p.m. and 4 miles east-northeast of Pinellas Park at 10:48 p.m.

An injury was reported as a result of the tornado. Damage was reported across the district.

“A narrow path of damage was seen moving through the county east-northeast,” said the NWS. “The greatest damage was done at the top of the tree, but some trees were cut down or uprooted and landed on houses.”

In its report, the NWS also mentioned numerous carports demolished by houses and the crane that collapsed on the highway, which led to temporary road closures.

