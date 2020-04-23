The efficiency of Indian refineries is expanding as demand for coronavirus sulfur

Many refineries have reduced production by fuel demand, which has been restricted by travel restrictions because the epidemic has stopped people from moving into homes and economic activity.

Reuters New Delhi

latest update: April 23, 2020, 7:42 AM IST

India’s crude for March delivery fell 5.7 percent from a year earlier, the biggest drop since September, as the crusade crisis and travel restrictions forced demand to curb its massive dental fuel demand and refineries to cut production.

Temporary government data on Wednesday showed that refineries processed about 21.20 million tons or 5.01 million barrels per day (barrels per day) of oil last month. That was lower than the 5.32 million barrels per day processor in February and March 2019.

Crude oil production also fell 5.5 percent in March to about 2.70 million tons, or 0.64 million barrels a day, about a year ago.

India announced on March 24 that a three-week lock to fight the virus had been announced, which was extended to May 3 as the virus continued to spread.

However, the country announced a roadmap for restarting some industrial activities in places that are not important hubs, in an effort to revive the economy.

Industry sources said last week that Indian retailers sold 50 percent less than refined fuel in the first two weeks of April compared to the same period last year before they were locked in transportation and industrial activities.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates in its latest report that India’s annual fuel consumption – a proxy for oil demand – will fall to 5.73 million barrels per day (bpd) from 5.6 percent in 2020, up 2.4 percent. Predicted in that March report

India’s annual fuel demand grew by 0.2 percent in 2020, the lowest level in two decades, with a sharp decline of 17.8 percent in local consumption in March, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid’s dental fuel sales. -19 done, reduced.

Natural gas production fell 14.4 percent to 2.41 billion cubic meters from the same period last year.

