Proper disclosure: Until recently, I had exactly a pair of battered runners for freezing trips to the gym and sick days. So as I went about upgrading my collection I was surprised and delighted to find that the best jokers for women are actually quite stylish and incredibly versatile.

Runners have come a long way since Dickensian’s high school class mandates. Many couples have tapered legs that look similar to regular pants, because people are struggling behind comfortable fashion. There are even super stylish runners who can dress up a little or a lot thanks to trend details like luggage pockets or lined paper bags that add style without affecting comfort.

I finally found my pair of gates, and I plan to buy some more. Below you will find a list of options, which include a good basic pair for some with a combustion lining, some dried runners that look like hiking pants, and even a pair that is cute enough for a date night.

We only recommend products we like and we think you do too. We may receive some sales from products purchased from this article, written by our trading team.

1. Overall, a couple breathes tons of colors and sizes

If you are looking for a good basic run that you can always have, this is it. Backed by over 2,000 reviews, the BALEAF rider has a slim pointed leg (it’s not too tight) and a adjustable cord for comfort. The cotton spandex is strong, stretchy and soft – shoppers have noted that the fabric is really soft after washing the machine. You can choose if you want a fleece lining when choosing your size.

One raving fan described them as “a remarkably comfortable Jogger sweatpants design,” adding “they’re not heavyweight (…) but not as lightweight as cotton pajama pants.” For clarity and sizes most included in the list.

Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small – 5XL plus

2. These cute runners with luggage pockets

These cute luggage runners put a rounded, street-style turn on the comfortable shorts. The thick cotton-polyester knit has a nice fleece lining, so they are guaranteed to be cozy, and even the lighter colors promise that they won’t develop. In addition to two luggage pockets (which Amazon’s buyer reports are expertly located) they also include seam pockets for your sides. They have an elasticated waist with a drawstring tailored for added comfort. “There aren’t enough stars for those pants!” One buyer slipped, confessing, “I was skeptical that I ordered online but loved their look. The fabric is not thin but quality and super soft touch!”

Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

3. Some runners who look like pants and are great for hiking

These tailored performance rugby are keenly criticized for their many smooth lines and pockets (five to be exact). There are two front-angle pockets, two rear pockets that make these runners look like pants, and a luggage pocket with reflective tape for safety. Made with a durable, dry, spandex polyester blend, they are ideal for travelers looking for comfort with little structure. One reviewer commented, “Love !! I wear these all the time! I bought them as travel pants and after living in them for two consecutive weeks in three states, they show little wear. The zippered pockets and the side luggage pocket are especially suitable for a passport or phone.”

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: XX-Small – 5X-Large, and in small sizes

4. These fashionable runners are dressed enough for work

High waist-inspired vintage pleats, along with cute tie details and cropped leg, add up to a serious fashionable jugger who is nice enough to wear to work, and even allows for a playful date night. It may be the missing link in everyone’s wardrobe. These are woven from a lightweight polyester-spandex blend and feature two side pockets with a comfortable elastic waist. You can also score a waist bag version and a standard cropped ankle. “Versatile and cute!” One buyer declared, “I wore them today and got so many compliments on them. They can easily be styled for a more professional or casual look.”

Available colors: 46, with two packages available

Available Sizes: X-Small – XXX-Large

5. Pair it with a combustion lining for the most comfortable feel

Pair this sweatpants with comfort-like fur dial up to 11. The 100% cotton is woven outer, and the inside is layered with a thick blanket of vegan combustion to warm you up on cold days. They have an elastic waist plus two side pockets with a classic adjustable drawstring waist. Shoppers say they are warm and well-made, but some have noted that these pants do indeed fall. “Like smacking yuck in your pants,” one enthusiastic reviewer stated. “I’m ready for snowmageddon with extended power outages.”

Available colors: 7, with some unpadded options

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

6. Those comfortable runners that tall women can actually wear

Runners with a particularly long horn give tall women the ankle coverage they need and that brands are often ignored. These are made of machine washable, 100% cotton, and come in four different up to 34-inch facial wires. “Your favorite new cotton runners,” declared one buyer. Another critic added, “As a tall woman with long legs it can be really difficult to find long enough pants. Not only were they long, but also so comfortable and cozy! Basically, I live in them when I’m home.”

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

7. Some budget-friendly runners of every conceivable color (and pattern)

The Amazon crowd boasts over 5,000 reviews, and is interested in these soft, comfortable pants – more than one calls them “perfect easy runners,” while noting their softness and flowing butter. Their brushed polyester-spandex blend stretches and resists squatting. You can jump to black pairs to replace your leggings, but they come in a true color spectrum and an impressive selection of fun prints including galaxies, cats and tacos. Get some solid couples to wear out, and some fun that inspires joy.

Available colors: 87

Available sizes: Small – 3X

8. A light pair of jogger capri joggers for warmer weather

These capri rugs are great when you don’t need full length pants but shorts are out of the question. Strong, breathable cotton mixed with super soft viscose and a bit of stretchy elastane. These include two casual patch pockets plus elasticated waist with drawstring, these are a convenient option for on-the-go life. “The fit and feel of these are all I want in lounge pants,” one buyer admitted. “They have a good amount of giving and I appreciate the color choices. These have become fast favorites and I highly recommend them.”