The election will be a “referendum” on the corona

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Friday that the 2020 presidential election would be a “referendum” on whether the American public thinks President Donald Trump did a good job of tackling the corona crisis.

Following a poll by Fox News showing the election for president, it is divided between President Trump and the former Vice President. Joe Biden At 42% each, Wallace commented: “That’s interesting, because you’ve known in all our polls for months, Biden had about eight or nine degrees of pencil, and that’s gone now. He’s still dead between Biden and the president. “

“But I wonder if you can get it back for what it’s worth, but it seems to me that this virus is going to go instead of being a choice between the president and Joe Biden, as there are many elections, I think these elections will end. be a referendum on President Trump and the handling of the corona, “Wallace predicted.

“September and October after Labor Day, I think people will make a crisis,” he said. “Do they think they’ve dealt well with the health crisis? Do they think they’ve handled the financial crisis well? If they do, I don’t see how they can win. If they don’t, I don’t see how they can win.”

