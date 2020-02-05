The emergence of the starlets Reece and Lauren James from Chelsea and Manchester United

It’s a wet and windy Wednesday night in New Malden, Wimbledon. Members of the Nigel James Elite Coaching Program participate in one of their regular weekly training sessions at Goals.

A voice barks: “You don’t allow anyone to shoot. You will never be good if you do that. This is the number one rule for defense. Come on!”

Hard love. That’s exactly what you get from Nigel James.

James demands standards. If you don’t meet them, you will no doubt be told that it is not good enough. As simple as that.

James Sr. is the father of two of England’s best football players, Reece (Chelsea) and Lauren (Manchester United). He lives and breathes football.

The other of his three children, Joshua, was also on the Fulham and Reading books before venturing on another career path.

Reece James has been in Chelsea’s books since he was six and has done 20 appearances for the first team this season

Lauren James is a promising striker for Manchester United and an English Under-19 international

James Sr. has worked as a football coach for over two decades and has also looked for people like Fulham, Reading and Tottenham.

He had high hopes for a successful career as a player.

As an impressive central defender, he was in Aldershot’s books when he broke his ankle in a motorcycle accident, which significantly reduced his hopes for a career as a professional footballer.

James became increasingly disillusioned with football as he struggled to cope with the setback with little support. Now he is using his difficult in-game experience to lead his children and countless others.

He spoke exclusively to talkSPORT.com and said: “After the injury, I lost confidence in myself.

“If you are not surrounded by positive people in situations that help you pick you up, it will play an even bigger role for you.

“When I was at Aldershot, I didn’t feel like I had this support network. I didn’t fall in love with the game.

“I was in a very lonely place back then. I lived in London and took the train to Aldershot and then came back late at night. I didn’t enjoy it.

“To make matters worse, you get a lot of lies told. The usual stuff like “head up and try to be positive”.

“The bottom line was a dream was sold to me. People sell people a dream just to keep the numbers high. That’s the reality. “

Chelsea star Reece James next to his father Nigel

Do you see that a lot is happening now?

“Absolutely. I see the same with certain clubs,” he said.

“You get these young boys moving into the Premier League and they’re obviously buzzing.

“But the reality is the only reason they were taken over to play in the U23.”

After hanging up his boots at the age of 19, James ventured into a new path in football – and one in which he had great success.

So determined was James to get his kids to be professional. He did additional workouts and endless exercises every night with all three behind their house.

Reece and Lauren James pictured in their younger days

It wasn’t long before James put together a stable with the region’s most talented youth and formed a U-8 team that included Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Ian Carlo Poveda (Manchester City) and Alfie Doughty (Charlton). as well as his own children.

Nigel James Elite Coaching was first founded in 2002 and has since helped 25 players sign professional contracts, while over 60 have spent a significant number of years in the academy system.

The results speak for themselves. Scouts regularly take part in training courses and games.

Coaching is about pure ball control. The goal is for participants, both men and women, to become elite technicians – the type of unique player that all football fans love to see.

Education is also an important topic at the NJEC and conveys these values ​​and principles to young people – whether they are professional or not – for later life.

James, who works on the program with ten employees, is very old-fashioned in his approach.

He demands that his players arrive early before training, behave correctly at all times and shake hands before and after each training session.

Conor Gallagher was Academy Player of the Year for Chelsea last season and is currently on loan from Swansea

“Having mutual respect is a long way,” he said. “Here at NJEC we have it with all of our players and parents. We are a big family.

“It’s all about discipline. With the right equipment, you make sure your boots are clean and you act professionally at all times. These things are vital. I wouldn’t expect less.

“You have to show that authority. If you get on with them, you can expect them to get on with you.”

Another example of this direct approach is highlighted during the training session to which talkSPORT.com was invited.

“You look lost, I have to make it clear to you where you have to be. They have no influence on the game, ”he tells the youth in question.

“You haven’t touched the ball in the last 10 minutes, what’s going on? Talk to me.”

There is a debriefing at the end of each session

Firm but fair. While James doesn’t take prisoners, he also has a sensitive side.

A child’s mother approaches him at the end of the session at the front desk to speak privately. Next to her is a visibly emotional boy.

It turns out that the boy in question feels excluded from the team in which he plays. He says some players have acted differently against him lately.

James calls the boy over and hugs him. He quietly uttered a few words of comfort before explaining what to do to solve the problem.

They shake hands and James apologizes for me.

“I’m sorry, it was a crazy evening,” he said as we sat down to chew the fat.

James admits that most likely only a few will make a successful transition to professional play.

James places high demands on the NJEC participants

He highlights examples where NJEC has helped develop certain players for different purposes.

“Not everyone will get a scholarship and become professional,” he admitted.

“You would love it to happen, but it’s not realistic. I have youngsters come here who have improved their game and entered their county, others have first team scholarships.

“And then there are people who went to university or college and were prominent members of these teams.

“There was even one who was named captain of the first team, which he rightly considered a great achievement, and that is all due to the level of football they played on.”

He added: “I don’t do this for personal reasons. People pay me for a service and some parents will tell me that you can have my son examined by a professional association.

“If I can take her to a club, we can all shake hands and say that we are well done. We have achieved what we set out to do.” It is a win-win situation for everyone. “

James, who also leads the Hanworth Villa U18 team, calls AFC Wimbledon youngster Jack Rudoni an excellent example that the rest of his academy can look up to.

The talented midfielder got through the ranks at NJEC before signing a contract with the League One team in March last year.

AFC Wimbledon youngster Jack Rudoni is a successful product of the coaching program

At the age of 18, Rudoni made his debut on Christmas Day at the Dons in Bristol Rovers.

The club is convinced that Rudoni has the potential to reach the top. A view that James shares.

“Jack is a great kid. He went through hard times, but he listened and took the advice I gave him,” he said.

“The parents also listened to me. This is crucial when it comes to developing a young player. They all have to be on the same wavelength.

“Jack’s technical skills and mentality are top notch. He is superior to many other players. The character he showed was inspiring.

“He has a great chance of becoming a top-class footballer. His potential is terrifying.”

The phone rings; Reece calls his father to discuss Chelsea matters.

“Oh yeah, before you go, you can sort the signed shirt for Nan,” James Sr. “Excuse me, I know there have been some of these requests lately. Thanks son.”

He looks over and giggles: “I’m tired, it’s been a long day.”

A father, a trainer and a mentor. James Sr has a lot to do.

He was recently hired as an intermediary to build a stable of young and talented players with whom he has worked in part in the past.

So how exactly does he juggle everything around?

“Good question. But I can’t answer it! To be honest, I’m here, there and everywhere,” he grins. “I have to try to make it to all of her (children’s) games.

“When I missed this goal against Ajax (due to coaching duties) (Reece became Chelsea’s youngest scorer in the Champions League), the boy wasn’t particularly pleased. I’ll tell you!”

“I really don’t know how I find the time to do everything. It never ends. No day is ever the same. I just go with the flow.”

But James Sr wouldn’t want it any other way.

