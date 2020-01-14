The Emperor and Empress make a state visit to Britain in the spring

LONDON – Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to make a state visit to the UK this spring.

“Her Majesties, the Emperor and the Empress of Japan, accepted an invitation from Her Majesty, the Queen, to make a state visit to the UK in spring 2020,” said Buckingham Palace.

“Her Majesties, the Emperor and the Empress (Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako) will stay at Windsor Castle,” said the palace.

The UK’s exit from the European Union, scheduled for January 31, affected some Japanese investors and large corporations, encouraged by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to use the country as a launch pad for Europe.

Elizabeth hosted two previous state visits from Japan: Emperor Akihito (1998) and Emperor Hirohito (1971), known posthumously as Emperor Showa.

During these visits, former British prisoners of war protested, demanding full apology and further compensation for the suffering of World War II.

The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, made a state visit to Japan: in 1975 at the invitation of Emperor Showa.