The end of DACA would be a “catastrophe” for coronavirus

Pro-migration and business lobbyists are using the coronavirus epidemic in a last-ditch effort to save President Barack Obama’s DACA amnesty in 2012.

“At the very least, the Court should force the Trump Administration to take into account the interests of our employers, our healthcare system … and explain why it is our nation’s interest to end this vital and successful program. (DACA), “an April 20 news outlet said. statement by Todd Schulte, the director of the defense group FWD.us. said

The Supreme Court is expected to announce soon if President Trump has the authority to end the Deferred Action Amnesty for Obama of Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in 2012. Obama announced the resignation of leave work and deportation exemptions to 800,000 illegally during a June 2012 campaign speech in the Rose Garden.

“Ending DACA … would be a catastrophic blow to our efforts to fight the pandemic and further devastate our economy,” said Schulte, whose group was founded by wealthy West Coast investors, including Mark Zuckerberg. and Bill Gates, for helping to move to 2013’s Eight “Gang” amnesty.

Shulte’s pro-business terrain came when a panel of lawyers filed an appeal on April 20 in court with the court, saying the Department of Homeland Security did not mistakenly assess the detrimental impact of to end DACA on companies that use DACA migrants:

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting resource mobilization, provide a vivid illustration of some of the trusted interests of the program that the agency did not consider, namely those that fall into health care providers and other providers. of essential services using DACA receivers. Although the agency could not have predicted the pandemic, at least adequate consideration should be given to the significant adverse consequences of termination for these and other key players in society who rely on and benefit from the work of recipients. DACA. Failed to do so.

The legal notice was presented by the National Law Immigration Center, a law firm funded by establishments whose board includes the chief executive of the nation’s largest immigration law firm. It continued:

Health care providers in the forefront of our nation’s fight against COVID-19 depend significantly on DACA recipients for essential tasks. About 27,000 DACA recipients are healthcare workers, including nurses, dentists, pharmacists, medical assistants, home health aides, technicians and other staff, and about 200 medical students, residents and physicians.

Schulte claimed that the termination of DACA would be “catastrophic”, although the court was expected to slowly finish the program. This would give time for President Donald Trump and allied GOP lawmakers to have the time and opportunity to provide DACA partial amnesty to Democrats in exchange for legal restrictions on the ability of investors and CEOs to import consumers or hire foreign workers instead of Americans.

Any increase in the population of illegal workers is a double benefit to both companies and investors: Illegal workers reduce the payroll costs of each company and influence sales of each company.

But any increase in the supply of labor and consumers is a household problem for the nearly 150 million Americans earning a living on salaries and wages. Additional legal or illegal migration cuts wages and salaries; increases its rents, house prices and displacements; and often reduces the educational resources for their children.

Schulte’s press release included links to three studies that play the role of immigrants in the country’s healthcare system. However, the ground is offset by the fact that trained DACA workers comprise a small fraction of the country’s healthcare workforce, many of which have not been mobilized for disease.

Breitbart News reported on April 8 that:

“DACA beneficiaries simply do not represent a large proportion of workers and this is true of a large sector of the economy such as healthcare,” says a study by the Center for Immigration Studies on April 7.

“The best increase in legalizing DACA recipients is that they came (to the United States) at a young age, not to play a significant role in fighting the epidemic,” wrote author Steve Camarota to Breitbart News.

“Based on the occupations reported on their board, 29,000 (or 28,2,000) (DACA healthcare workers) translate to just 0.2% of the nation’s 14.5 million healthcare workers, as is defined by the CAP, “wrote Camarota.

Camarota told Breitbart News:

Probably the two occupations that seem most relevant to fighting the Wuhan virus are registered nurses and health technicians, which includes licensed practical nurses and work as pharmacy technicians. The ACS shows that there are 3.3 million registered nurses working in the country, and 3 million technologists and technicians, which makes DACA recipients only 0.1% and 0.2% of these occupations respectively. Again, while assuming the CAP estimates are correct, DACA recipients in the most relevant occupations are a small proportion of workers.

In addition, working American health professionals, including legal immigrants, are much older than DACA migrants, who can be recruited for emergency services, especially if employers provide them with a bonus. health risk, said:

The Census data also shows that there were 41,000 unemployed nurses and 67,000 unemployed technicians in 2018. In addition, there were 860,000 nurses and technicians who are completely out of the workforce but who reported ‘having worked in these fields for the previous five years. So there are a large number of people who can be attracted if thousands of nurses and DACA technicians are deported.

According to press reports, many additional health experts have volunteered to work on the disease in New York and California, but have not been mobilized by the state government. The New York Times reported April 18;

As of Wednesday, more than 90,000 active and retired health workers have signed up online to volunteer for the pandemic epicenter, including 25,000 out of New York, according to the governor’s office.

Putting them to work, however, has been a different story.

According to city health officials, New York hospitals have only deployed 908 volunteers.

Proponents and the media claim that 200K DACA migrants are “crucial” in the fight against coronavirus.

Umm. Whatever its indigenous merit, DACA is a small percentage of U.S. healthcare degrees, retired or separated HC professionals, and unemployed Americans.

Americans get the job. https://t.co/HH6yDYEMHd

– Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) April 8, 2020