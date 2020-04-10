The End of Gray’s Anatomy Saves Richard, But There’s Still a Problem

If we didn’t know better, we thought it was the season that ended with the originally planned Grey’s Anatomy.

Season 16 is beheaded by four episodes of the coronavirus pandemic, but what goes into tonight’s finale is aired and gives us a bit to contemplate until the season begins (anytime soon).

First of all, Richard is saved. He did not develop Alzheimer’s after all, and DeLuca made the right diagnosis of cobalt poisoning, thanks to Richard’s cobalt replacement for three years. The link was pulled from Amelia’s laborer to remove a broken waist, leaving Bailey to support Amelia during her birth.

Richard is well, but his illness does not solve his problem with Catherine. She didn’t care that he was there for her when she was sick. She’s still mad at him, and she’s still not apologizing (when she’s not fine).

Elsewhere, Teddy was determined to get married to Owen that night, despite how much he decided to convince Tom not to. She easily convinced him (mostly just by kissing) to sleep with him one last time, but of course, Teddy’s phone called Owen during sex and left her voicemail.

When Owen, during surgery, heard that he had a voice from Teddy, he told Schmitt to put it on the speaker, and the boy had a bad idea.

He then went to hear everything himself, and heard that the end of the message included a conversation between Teddy and Tom about how he was going to marry Owen, and this was goodbye.

Teddy then exits his room in his wedding dress, only to find Owen’s mother taking all the decoration as Owen is “pulled into surgery.”

And in MerLuca’s land, after Richard’s successful surgery (which DeLuca only allowed to watch), Mer finds him sitting on the floor in tears. She confessed that something was wrong with her, and she took him home, after refusing to invite Hayes.

As cute and Irish as Hayes and as DeLuca are obviously unhealthy, we still can’t let Meredith and DeLuca together, so it’s a good sign to see them spend all that time together as he helps her think about herself. Maybe we also suggested Hayes and Jo give it a try? He deserves a warm accent after everything he has gone through this season.

Anyway, this will be a long month without this show, but at least we have Station 19! Tonight, Station 19 kills Andi’s father (through epic self-sacrifice), after killing his best friend this season, which is a lot of fun for him. We’re not worried about his mental state at all, are we? And we also don’t worry about our own mental state because we sit here to talk to ourselves through this recap, do we? Nope! Everything is fine.

Gray anatomy in the air on ABC.