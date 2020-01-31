The end of impeachment proceedings against Trump is nearing, as Democrats are unlikely to vote in the world

The impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump are at a high point today as the senators have to decide whether to call witnesses and extend the historical process or instead reach the rapid result desired by Trump. – Reuters picture

WASHINGTON, January 31 – The impeachment lawsuit against President Donald Trump is at a peak today as senators have to decide whether to call witnesses and extend the historic process or instead come to Trump’s desired quick conclusion instead.

Senate Democrats have argued during the two-week trial that lawmakers need to hear from witnesses such as Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton. But they don’t seem to have enough support from Republicans who control the chamber.

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, who was undecided yesterday, said that the Democrats had proven the Trump case that the President’s actions “did not meet the stringent requirements of the United States Constitution for a criminal offense.”

Unless another Republican senator changes their minds unexpectedly, the Democrats would receive fewer than 51 votes and give Trump’s allies the opportunity to defeat the request for additional evidence and work towards a final vote, which will surely clear the president.

This final vote could take place late today or tomorrow, Congress sources said.

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley reacted to Alexander’s decision with anger and resignation, saying in an interview with CNN on Friday that the result would be a “kangaroo court” without witnesses and documents and a “tragedy in every way”.

“Lamar’s decision – it’s a violation of the Senate, it’s a violation of the rule of law, and it’s a violation of the American people,” said Merkley.

The democratically controlled House of Representatives indicted Trump in December, officially accusing him of using his power to exert pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The house also accused Trump of hindering Congress.

“The truth is staring us in the eye,” said Democratic MP Adam Schiff, the upper house prosecutor, in the Senate.

“We know why they don’t want John Bolton to testify. It’s not that we don’t really know what happened here. They just don’t want the American people to hear it in all its ugly, graphic details.”

Trump is only the third president in US history to be charged. A vote of two-thirds of the Senate is required to remove him from office, and no Republicans have indicated that they will vote for a conviction.

Trump’s Republican allies have tried to keep the trial in the fast lane and minimize the damage to the president who is standing for re-election.

Trump’s acquittal would allow him to demand justification just as the Democratic Party held its first nomination competition in Iowa on Monday, November 3.

He held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa last night and condemned the trial. Democrats tried to overthrow his election victory in 2016.

“They want to void your ballot, poison our democracy, and overthrow the entire government system,” Trump said.

showdown

Today, each side is expected to provide final arguments before the Senate votes to convene witnesses.

A possible testimony from Bolton is of particular interest after he announced in a report he didn’t deny mentioning in an upcoming book that Trump told him he wanted $ 391 million in U.S. military aid Freeze (1.6 billion RM) for Ukraine until he examined Biden and his son Hunter.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo emphasized US support for Ukraine during a visit to Kiev.

Pompeo, the top U.S. official who has traveled to Ukraine since the impeachment began, also denied proposals to allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to visit the White House to meet Trump only if Ukraine agrees to investigate against Hunter Biden.

If additional witnesses and documents are admitted, the Republicans have threatened to call either Joe or Hunter Biden and possibly the government whistleblower whose complaint about Ukraine has prompted Parliament to investigate.

If the vote on whether to allow witnesses is 50 to 50, judge John Roberts could step in to break the bond. But there are so few precedents for impeachment that Senate officials said there was no way to know exactly what was going to happen.

Merkley said he didn’t expect Roberts to break a tie. “He doesn’t stand up for the United States institutions,” said Merkley.

If Roberts refuses to break a tie, it means a defeat for the Democrats. – Reuters