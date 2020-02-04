The end of the “good position”

The finale of The Good Place series has come as all good things must come to an end. The final was split into the last two episodes.

SPOILER DOWN

It might have been nice to see the gang come out to The Good Place and say goodbye never afterwards, but then it wouldn’t be a good episode. The series has continually faced philosophical questions. The whole series has tried to understand exactly what makes a good person.

How can a person’s goodness be measured? What measurement is good enough for this person to gain access to The Good Place?

Once you have defined these answers, there is only one question, what makes The Good Place so good?

The penultimate episode, “Patty,” followed the gang as they finally entered The Good Place. At first it all seemed so exciting. meet with the party of their dreams and access to anything they want. Chidi meets Alexandria’s Hypatia, played by Friends actress Lisa Kudrou.

This famous philosopher, mathematician, and astronomer points out a flaw in the gang: getting what you want is just exciting for so long. Hypatia, or Patty, explains that after leaving the excitement, you get bored and say “what does it mean?”

So what do you do when people at The Good Place aren’t happy? The Committee on Good Positions complicates Micheal becoming the architect of The Good Place because he could not solve this question. Micheal brings the gang together and realizes that things are good only because there is an end to them.

Then the gang brings everyone together and announces a new door. Anyone can pass when they want to leave Good. As you walk through the door you will be at peace. The crowd cheers for the prospect of an end.

After the announcement, Chidi talks to Hypatia and thanks her for pointing out the problem. Hypatia notices that she wanted an end to The Good Place but now that she knows there is a door that could stay for a while. Maybe people don’t really want an end, just the prospect of an end.

In the finale of the long series of hours, the gang accomplishes whatever they want and decides to walk through the door in its own time. First, Jason decides to leave. Eleanor asks him if he knew it was time and said he felt calm. A calm like the air in his lungs was the same air outside the lungs. They throw him a party and Janet puts him in the door.

Next Tahani, having made changes with her sister and parents, feels complete and decides that she’s done with her time at The Good Place. However, he does not want to leave, so he decides to be an architect.

Afterwards, Chidi admits to Eleanor that he has long felt a calmness in his soul. He is sad, scared and does not want to be alone. Chidi explains that he returns exactly where he should be and that he is not bad. As Janet walks Chidi to the door, Jason appears behind a tree. Jason reveals that he waited over 1000 Jeremy Baremys to give Janet a necklace so she wouldn’t forget him. Then Jason really goes through the door.

Eleanor then wants to walk through the door, but is not ready. Micheal then reveals that he wants to walk through the door, but he can’t because he’s not human. Eleanor goes to the judge and makes Micheal into the man she has always wanted. He explains when he dies that they may have a new system so they can’t guarantee what will happen.

Micheal explains that he won’t know exactly what will happen, but that makes it special. Eleanor also helps Mindy St. Claire decides to pass the test to get into The Good Place. Eleanor then walks through the door. Part of the magic universe dust that turns into floating on Earth and forces a human to do the good deed to deliver a piece of bad mail to Micheal. Upon receiving the mail, a very happy Micheal tells the man to ‘get it indecent’.

The last two claims of the show basically assumed that the joy of life lies in its mysteries and the finishes make sense to the existence. I really liked the ending, though I did find some problems with it. I didn’t really like how they turned into the weird powder of the universe. It was a philosophical end to a philosophical representation.

This broadcast helped to increase the narration of television. The creator Michael Schur took the thirty-minute show and choked it with dense philosophical ideas about existence and the universe. This show will be missed by its viewers, but it will certainly inspire a number of other deeper meanings.

Personally, if you find happiness in a moment, you probably don’t just want to leave and do with it. You want to live in that moment forever. What do you think about the end? Tell us in the comments below!