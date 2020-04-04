The end or rise of the music industry

Austin, Texas – The music industry is currently experiencing unprecedented strength. The global crisis of COVID-19 restores social order without guaranteeing future prospects, and people in the creative sector are working diligently to protect the industry from financial collapse.

Live music venue closed due to efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19

Musicians, including Texas guitarist Jackie Benson, have focused on their online presence

Benson says that new adaptation measures may signal a paradigm shift in records and execution

The scope and impact of the mass rally ban has been expanded with the cancellation of almost all live events around the world for the foreseeable future. To survive a complete power outage, you need the support and willingness to adapt from every corner of the globe. Fortunately, the music industry has evolved over the years, and many industry experts have suggested that the long-term effects of the coronavirus have nothing to do with what is happening now, and that safeguards prepared before the pandemic occurred Is predicted to be related to

“I’m stuck on a thread, man!” Said Austin guitarist Jackie Benson.

Benson is one of thousands of Texas musicians who have lost a job or a stable income. All scheduled gigs she had scheduled have been canceled and no one knocks on the door with a new contract.

“I’m frozen,” Venson said. “I do not make money. I do not spend money.”

The little money she earned is a Venmo tip she received from a daily live streaming performance. It’s not much, but it’s more than many other people in the music industry are currently making.

“It’s completely destroyed where there are bands, artists and musicians who haven’t spent any time building their online presence,” says Venson.

Fortunately, social media is not a stranger, and musicians have used several online platforms to reach her fan base for several years.

“Everyone-when they first saw Netflix as a streaming platform, they probably cried” this will change everything! “She shouted. “When I saw the announcement on the Facebook live stream six years ago, I felt like that, so I immediately tried it.”

Although it takes a while to get used to the user and the technology is not as mature as it is now, Venson said he quickly realized that using live streaming would be a game changer. She was right.

While new trends are constantly emerging in the music industry and some may not stick, the growing popularity of technologies like open source allows artists and creators to share and collaborate. The result was the launch of a new successful platform and media that will change the future direction of the industry.

“Ten years ago, the Internet had already severely impacted the path of the music industry,” said Venson. “And all you’ve seen about the music industry is the old music industry, which keeps up with the Internet and catches up and understands!”

With no option to play face-to-face with fans, Venson quickly moved to live streaming with a crowd of other artists from around the world. Last month, she was 30 and played live music for fans every day, relaxing at home. She shreds the guitar about three hours each night, and on average 2,000 people watch her on various media channels of electronics. Fans can use the link placed below the live video stream to allow fans to click on Venson’s Venmo or PayPal account to leave tips. Social media and live streaming have become the star of the music industry in an uncertain era.

“We are forced to connect directly with our fans and get money and support from our fans without an intermediary,” says Venson. “There’s no Live Nation, no Ticketmaster, no Nothin. We have Venmo and say I’m going there.”

That experience empowers Venson, and she spends her extra time redeveloping the structure of her future album tour. Agents, promoters and talent buyers are no longer needed, since all the tools are on her own belt.

“We have many intermediaries we no longer need,” Benson said. “I say they need to turn their wheels, and they need to see this as a real threat.”

Luckily for her agent, Benson happens to be her fiance, so he hasn’t fired him yet! However, she cancels all promoters from the paid guest list for future tours.

“We have the internet!” Wenson shouted at the ceiling and laughed. “We can talk to each other! No need to record! You can make your own! Um? This stuff-I can make it in my bedroom! Same on tour.”

Unknown to Benson, she and other musicians have a glimpse of the “music industry” before record labels, publishers, promoters, and agents emerged. Live music came first. There is nothing like a resident of the world’s live music capital.

“No matter what, live music is always there, and I think it will return to its original state,” says Venson. “People have to go out, people want to go out, people want to go to parties, which is a very important part of the existence of almost all cultures.”

The Texas music scene is a $ 10 billion annual industry and has played a significant role in the state’s socio-economic structure for many years. Fortunately, with the influx of local, state, and federal resources, new federal laws have made thousands of people eligible for unemployment benefits.

Included in this week’s parliamentary relief package was a change in federal law that now allows independent contractors, such as musicians, to apply for disaster unemployment assistance. Gigworkers who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 precautions can now apply for some grants and other assistance.

“The cancellation of SXSW was just the beginning of a wave of hardship for many who make Austin a special place we all love,” said John Reedy, CEO of Austin Creative Alliance in a press release. . “Musicians, lighting designers, actors, dancers and other creative professionals need sustained support if they want to escape this crisis with the creative community still alive.”

There are currently more than a dozen grants listed above Texas Music Office Online Resource Page. In addition to state and local rescue funds, creative professionals are also eligible to apply for low-interest loans, unemployment benefits, and other forms of assistance.

“One of our biggest concerns is that many members who struggle to put food on the table and pay rent as a result of wage loss forget to pay their premiums, Lenny Collins, CEO of the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, is losing the ability to offer.

Fortunately, generosity is coming from the community. This week, Austin real estate agent Gary Keller donated $ 50,000 HAAM, And nonprofits have already begun using this donation to launch emergency relief initiatives to meet the urgent health needs of 2,600 local musicians.

“I don’t know what the future will be. Horrible!” Benson said. “Really horrible, to be honest, I’m really happy with the forced shift of the tour and the opportunity to redesign the way we tour. I’m very excited. That’s my silver lining. “

The way music is consumed has evolved over the years in the music industry and may continue to change. Fortunately, advances in technology can stream live music for now.

