The engagement ring trends for 2020 are a modern tendency for classic

Reportedly, engagement rings traditionally placed in the left fourth digit or “ring finger” were derived from the Romans, who believed that your “love vein” ran from your ring finger straight to your heart. Although golden bands rose to the ruins of Pompeii, it was in 850 that Pope Nicholas I formally decreed that an engagement ring would represent a man’s intention to marry. Since 1947, engagement ring trends have come and gone, but those 2020 pins are a more historic nod than ever.

Whether deco-inspired baguette bands or Victorian-era aura settings, engagement rings trends for 2020 run the gamut, ensuring there is something for every bride. Even colored stones are making a moment, recently worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton (her ring is actually an heirloom, passed down from Princess Diana). Fava bands see Revival as a way to add a little sparkle of diamond to your center stone without breaking the bank. And vintage engagement rings are on the rise as they are the most morally indigenous option.

Go ahead and find the top five engagement rings trends in 2020. All of them are modern in traditional styles, but classic enough to still feel just as timeless.

Colored stones

Courtesy of Wwake

Look no further than Kate Middleton to indicate when colored stones began their recent rise to the trend. Although Middleton’s Sapphire, passed down from Princess Diana, may have inspired many who are searching for the perfect ring today, the trend has actually been a classic for generations.

In fact, they date back long before diamonds became a staple of classic engagement rings. With some even rarer stones than even the brightest diamonds, it’s an elegant way to branch out from bright white stones.

Pepe Bend

The name pavé (French called “paved”) is suitable since the band is really paved with diamond. Pavé bands have gained popularity as a way to add more sparkly diamonds to your central stone without breaking the bank.

Although diamond rings of every cut, style and size are fitted with the sparkle, they are usually a complement to a simple stone with one set.

Halo style setting

Halo-style settings actually originated in the Victorian era, although the stones surrounding the center section have recently become smaller and more uniform. Now, this is a way for future brides to add another little sparkle, no matter how big or small the diamond can be.

Vintage

Vintage engagement rings are on the rise as they are seemingly the most original ring option. As the world becomes increasingly aware of the environmental and cultural effects of the source of their purchases, sustainable materials and ethical origins also extend to the jewelry world. Another bonus? The history in every piece is undeniable.

Baguette set band

For those looking for a great stone option, consider a baguette band. It’s bigger and a statement statement than a pava style, but still packing a strong punch.

Both Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn wore the engagement ring style, originally made popular during the Art Deco era in the 1920s.