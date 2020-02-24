[the-enormous-amount-kingston-council-has-invested-out-on-consultants-for-its-regeneration-programmes]

We will use your e-mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Noticefor particulars of your facts security legal rights Invalid E-mail

Kingston council has invested extra than £4.3 million on using consultants to enable out with its products and services.

In a Liberty of Information Ask for sent by the Community Democracy Reporting Service, it was discovered the council experienced spent £4,356,347 on employing consultants between 2017 and 2019.

The department which invested the most on consultants was regeneration and strategic housing, totalling £1,764,929 in the period of time.

The most important regeneration prepare the borough has at the moment is on the Cambridge Road Estate.

This will be subject matter to a residents’ ballot, starting up subsequent 7 days to choose if the estate should really be demolished and changed with new houses.

It will run from February 24 to March 18 2020 and will be independently run by Civica Election Solutions, previously recognized as the Electoral Reform Culture, and will open to suitable residents on the estate.

The council’s greatest annually shell out on consultants was in 2017, totalling £2,183,176.

On the other hand, this dropped to just £921,559 in 2019, fewer than half than the total used in 2017.

Given that 2010 regional authorities have noticed their central government grants slashed, leaving them with considerably less funds to spend on frontline services and on using staff.

In current yrs councils have occur underneath fireplace for paying so significantly income on consultants considering their dwindling budgets

Very last calendar year, it was revealed that Redbridge Council had compensated out £1.three million for consultancy tips on developing is effective, although Wandsworth council experienced put in nearly £6.five million on consultancy expert services involving 2015 and 2018.

Northamptonshire council also hit the headlines for spending £24 million on consultants among May well 2014 and September 2018.

It went backrupt in 2018.

But the Neighborhood Authorities Association has earlier explained the use of consultants can be a “intelligent” use of expenditure.

A spokesperson for Kingston council reported: “The council has undertaken a massive and aggressive procurement training which expected expert competencies that the council does not keep on a long lasting foundation during the interval 2017-19.

“The know-how from these procured sources centred about the redevelopment strategies for the Cambridge Road Estate, which is essential precedence in our Corporate Prepare and will deliver ahead a substantial level of investment decision into the borough and deliver more than 2,000 new warmer residences, including enhanced council homes, additional group amenities and community spaces.”

If you have a story for us, make sure you e mail our reporter [email protected]