[the-enormous-hillingdon-canine-desperately-in-want-of-a-new-dwelling-just-after-proprietor-died]

A giant 70kg St Bernard is in need of a roomy new residence right after her owner unfortunately died.

5-yr-old Bella is the heaviest pooch the Pet dogs Trust in Harefield, West London, has looked after in five yrs and she weighs the equivalent of eight dachshunds.

Having said that, Bella’s a cuddly pet and is explained by her canine carers as a ‘gentle giant’, she’s so adoring she even attempts to sit on her carers laps for a cuddle.

But Bella desires a new operator to clearly show some really like.

Richard Moore, centre manager at the Dogs Trust West London, said: “Bella is a beautiful doggy who just desires to smother you with really like and would be a lap pet dog if it wasn’t for her sizing – despite the fact that that doesn’t end her striving to sit on the canine carers here.

“Bella requirements a new proprietor who is searching to assist a pet dog discover about lifestyle and the outdoors planet, as she has experienced very a sheltered daily life so significantly.

“Her self confidence is expanding with other dogs and, despite the fact that she can be a little bit excitable when she first meets them, she is a helpful girl. Bella has so considerably enjoy to give and we are hoping that a person with place for 70kg truly worth of slobbery love will snap her up.”

Woman St Bernard’s can weigh up to 75kg, so Bella’s excess weight is in keeping with other canine of her breed.





Bella is in have to have of a new property following her proprietor unfortunately passed away

(Picture: Canines Believe in)



She can are living with a self-confident more mature boy or girl (aged 10+), who can transfer out of the way when Bella decides she needs to sit on their lap and who have an understanding of that she is just really joyful and excitable.

If you have home for Bella in your heart (and household), be sure to connect with the rehoming centre on 01895 453930 or locate out far more at dogstrust.org.uk.

