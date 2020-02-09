The entire NSW coast is under a severe weather warning. Heavy rain is predicted

There is a severe weather warning on the entire east coast of New South Wales, and the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) predicts more of the absolutely hectic storm conditions that hit the state over the weekend.

Large cities and regional centers such as Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, Coffs Harbor and flooded Byron Bay could see more hits in the coming hours.

Heavy rain is expected for the south coast, the southern Illawarra region, the eastern table of the southern highlands and the Monaro district. The BoM warns that these downpours could trigger “life-threatening flash floods” all morning.

In a particularly shocking news, the presidium said regions hit by the recent bushfires are “particularly vulnerable” because the rain may bring ash, trees, and stones.

But wait, there is more: According to BoM, “After bush fires, heavy rain and the loss of leaves can make the soil soft and heavy, which increases the likelihood of landslides.”

Extreme surfing conditions between the Central Coast and the southern tip of the state with waves of more than 5 meters are predicted on the maps. Gusts at a speed of 90 km / h are planned for the southern edges. All in all, it doesn’t seem like you should take a bath.

Fortunately, the BoM predicts that conditions will relax as the day progresses.

These warnings come in the midst of a series of evacuation orders from the State Emergency Service (SES).

This morning, residents of Conjola Lake were advised to evacuate the flooding, fearing they might reach 1.5 meters and cut off the roads in the region.

In southwestern Sydney, residents of the Bankstown Aerodrome, the East Hills, the Holsworthy, the Milperra, the Moorebank, Picnic Point, Pleasure Point and Sandy Point were ordered to leave yesterday evening due to flooding.

The SES also asked the residents of the Narrabeen lagoon to leave by 10:30 p.m., otherwise there is a risk of being “trapped without electricity, water and other essential services”.

However, some residents decided to look at the floods differently. PEDESTRIAN.TV does not tolerate the following behavior and we assume that it is probably best if you do not immerse yourself in raging floods.

Children live it in Narrabeen #sydneyrain #SydneyStorm #narrabeen #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/elEGCFWBVl

– Jacqui Kirk (@jacquikdkirk), February 9, 2020

More #SydneyStorm fun in the Narrabeen Lagoon pic.twitter.com/GQR3MrUqGO

– Jacqui Kirk (@jacquikdkirk), February 9, 2020

Lake Narrabeen has flooded the surrounding streets, including Pittwater Road and the backyards of those who live on the lake, although this volume of water flows into the sea. #NSWFloods #SydneyStorm pic.twitter.com/aE2GkykIMc

– Andrew Larsen (@LarsenDrew) February 9, 2020

To stay up to date on the conditions in your region, visit the SES website and keep an eye on the BoM. Stay safe out there.

